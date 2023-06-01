NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Sen. Jack Reed on Friday announced two federal grants secured through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s 2023 Maritime Administration (MARAD) Small Shipyard Grant program that will be used in efforts to help economic growth, protect coastlines, and construct vessels in North Kingstown, officials said.
Two Quonset Point ship builders – J. Goodison Company and Senesco Marine, were provided with $704,206 and $738,289 respectively, for their operations.
“This is a great day for Senesco … We’ve been given these grants to really improve some of the key equipment that we have here, to allow us to continue to be competitive in the ship building industry,” Ted Williams, President of Senesco Marine, LLC, said.
Williams thanked his employees, Reed, MARAD for its assistance, and Steven King, of the Quonset Development Corporation, for their support.
J. Goodison has operated in Rhode Island since 2001. Its $704,206 Small Shipyard Grant will support the buy of a 176-ton hydraulic self-propelled vessel transporter. The transporter will allow for more efficient service for vessels that check in at such weight range.
“Our company is going to continue to expand because of this,” Jack Goodison, President & CEO of J. Goodison Co. said. “We’re in a position where we’ve had vessels three months out, trying to get into the yard. And being able now, to hopefully expand the back of the yard bring in this new transporter, we’ll be able to hire additional people – good, blue-collar paying jobs.”
Senesco was founded in 1999. It received the $738,289 grant, for the purchase of several improvements — a one-sided submerged arc welding system (SAW-OSW), upgraded network servers and software, a specialized Lull/All-Terrain Lift (a cross between a forklift, tractor, and a boom lift), and a 1600-1800 CFMM IQ Tier 4 compressor. The compressor converts energy into compressed air — used to provide high-pressure air to shipbuilding equipment.
“You see behind me right here,” Williams said at Friday’s press conference. “The first-ever hybrid ferry built on the East Coast. Inside the buildings and further around, you see we’re building five off-shore wind vessels. Senesco is leading the East Coast right now in green and blue energy bills. We’re proud of that, and we’re proud of the work that we do here. And, it’s because of this grant and the funds that we receive that will continue to allow us to continue to do that.”
The Small Shipyard Grant Program’s funding was restored in 2016, following a temporary lapse in funds for a two-year period. In the latest omnibus appropriations law, Reed included $20 million for the Small Shipyard Grant Program ($20 million per year).
“Years ago, because of constraints on funding, the program was basically zeroed out,” Reed said. “But I became, about a decade ago, the ranking member on the appropriation subcommittee for transportation … I made it a priority … because I saw how it helps shipyards – not only to make us productive but to employ hundreds and hundreds of highly skilled Rhode Islanders. And that is the goal of what we should be doing. Giving good work and good projects, for all of our citizens.”
MARAD’s Small Shipyard Grant Program is utilized to back small shipyard projects and assist in the modernization of such operations, through capital improvements and upgrades. The program also supports training for workers in the shipbuilding and ship repair fields.
Eligible companies for the grants need to have under 1,200 production employees. Rhode Island in total has received just under $9 million in federal grants from the program, officials said.
In addition to J. Goodison and Senesco, Blount Boats, in Warren, and Newport Shipyard, in Newport, have received federal funds in the past.
