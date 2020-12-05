SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The School Building Committee in South Kingstown held a community presentation Monday to outline proposals to transform the Curtis Corner school into a new high school, and make improvements to the town’s other education facilities.
It was part of a new public outreach campaign ahead of plans to submit a Stage 2 Necessity of School Construction application to the state in February, with the ultimate goal of putting a referendum question before local voters in June.
Cost estimates for the work are pegged at $85 million, and that is the number school building officials said Monday would go before voters.
The town is vying for state reimbursement dollars for the project, and could receive as little as 35% or as much as 50% back for the work.
“This session is one of several ways we’re improving outreach to the community about these projects,” moderator Gina Marie Masiello, the district’s director of curriculum, said.
School administrators and three principals from the town’s schools made presentations, and the two-hour forum also covered public responses for an online questionnaire about the work.
The project as envisioned by the Building Committee would see students in grades 9-12 move from the Columbia Street school to a renovated and expanded Curtis Corner school building, making it the new site of the high school. The Columbia Street building and associated Hazard building would be “taken offline.”
Students in graders 7 and 8 at Curtis Corner would move into Broad Rock Middle School, joining grade 6. Fifth-graders currently at Broad Rock would go to the four elementary schools.
Also, the South Road School, which is currently not in use, would become the district’s new school administration building.
The elementary schools would receive upgrades to library and media centers and other minor improvements.
Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner attended the presentation and gave an overview of the state’s school construction program. The program began about three years ago, Magaziner said.
“This is a program near and dear to my heart,” he said. “The quality of a school building has a direct impact on the ability of teachers to teach and of students to learn.”
Magaziner explained that South Kingstown would qualify for more than the 35% minimum reimbursement, and likely 50%, because of multiple “bonuses,” such as improving safety for children, consolidating buildings, building out science labs and more.
“Those upgrades alone would bring your state share from 35% to 50%,” he said.
The catch is that the extra state share expires at the end of 2022, meaning the projects would need to begin before then to earn the state share, Magaziner said. An extension of that deadline is unlikely, he said.
The reimbursement money comes from a statewide $250 million bond issue for school projects that voters approved in November 2018.
Superintendent of Schools Linda Savastano described the educational vision of the district and how the facilities project ties into it.
“The physical environment does matter, because there is an impact,” Savastano said. “If we want to cultivate creativity, curiosity and innovation, we need to create spaces where children are inspired.”
High school principal Chip McGair said the existing high school is large, but is not set up to be expanded.
“We have done the best that we can of using the dollars to customize our career and technical programs, but there’s only so much that can be done with that in our current building structure,” he said.
In describing finances, Town Manager Rob Zarnetske explained that the bonded portion of the project has remained stable at $85 million, and that the non-debt portion of the work from the school budget has increased from $4 million a few years ago to $7.7 million.
Annual cost of the Stage 2 application portion is estimated at $2.7 million, based on payments with 3.25% interest for 20 years. The non-debt funded part would cost between $770,000 and $1.54 million annually.
The Building Committee timeline advises that if the bond is approved in June that the town be ready to hire an architect and engineering firm immediately. Construction of the Curtis Corner high school project would take place between December of 2022 and June of 2024, with occupancy able to take place shortly thereafter in August.
The elementary school work would be complete by August of 2022 and Broad Rock by March of 2023.
The entire video presentation is accessible online at sksdbuild.org, and the public questionnaire remains open for comments or questions.
Savastano also will host a listening session for residents to provide additional feedback and ask questions about the proposals at 6 p.m. Dec. 10, and held a first session on Dec. 2. Zoom links are available on the building project website.
