SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — School officials in South Kingstown are considering whether children will face a mask requirement when they head back into the classroom in September.
The School Committee heard from parents and educators July 13 about proposed mask mandates, and the reaction was mixed, with most expressing concerns.
“I’m concerned to the point where I’m not willing to send my children to school again for seven hours a day in a mask,” parent Maddalena Cirignotta said. If it’s a requirement, she said she might unenroll her children from the district and send them elsewhere.
She’s heard about new COVID variants such as the Delta variant.
“But as per the Department of Health as of this week, we’ve had absolutely no child die of COVID in Rhode Island from this pandemic,” she said. “Children are at very low risk of complication from COVID. We also have a lot of scientific data that shows there are not high rates of transmission in children.”
Other parents aired similar concerns to the state health department and were met with a canned response, she said.
Cirignotta said her kindergarten child did not have a single mask break in the just completed school year.
“I cannot subject my children to that again,” she said.
Parents cited concerns over the physical and emotional effects that long stretches of mask wearing could have on children.
“This year in school, the kids didn’t get me,” parent and local high school teacher Kim Lanowy said. “The mask literally dampened my spirit. I love teaching and love math, and the kids didn’t get that from me this year. And I didn’t get to know them, to see their faces.”
She asked that masks be optional this year.
A different view came from parent Cadence Hansen.
“While it may be appropriate for some older students who’ve had the opportunity to be vaccinated to go on to the next school year not wearing masks, I don’t believe it is appropriate for our younger students until all of them have had the opportunity to become vaccinated,” she said. “Until then, the buildings should remain under the mask mandate.”
The committee also got a brief update about the investigation into the release of student names that ended up on a AFL-CIO mailer advocating for passage of the $85 million school facilities bond. The Town Council is conducting the probe.
“We have been going back and forth with the solicitor,” school attorney Andrew Henneous said. “The tech department did a fantastic job digging into some questions the council had as far as the document itself that was shared. We provided some information we had to (Town Council) attorney (Mike) Ursillo, and we’re waiting to hear back.”
