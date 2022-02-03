SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Local leaders left a Jan. 24 workshop feeling positive about the future of the Saugatucket Park in the center of Wakefield.
The workshop was the latest step in plans to transform the park with a slate of improvements that would, many hope, return the park to its glory days as an Olmsted park while adding amenities, removing invasive plants and solving stormwater runoff issues.
About 70 stakeholders, landowners and businesses, along with several town bodies, have had a role in discussing the future “vision” of the park and river.
“I don’t think I can think of in the 30 years I’ve been involved with the town a project that has come before the council that is from almost every board and committee the town has,” EDC Chairman Larry Fish said.
Discussion focused on the EDC’s findings and conclusions from a Sept. 21 public forum at the Contemporary Theater Company. From that gathering, it was decided to focus on three main assets.
The first is the park, as originally envisioned in 1930 by the nationally renowned Olmsted Brothers firm.
Olmsted Brothers was run by the two sons of Frederick Law Olmsted, the co-designer of Central Park and “father of American landscape architecture.” Olmsted Brothers designed the entire park system for Los Angeles and produced master plans for cities all over the country.
The second component of the plan is historic downtown Wakefield – reportedly the only Main Street in the state that borders an Olmsted park.
In between the two is the Saugatucket River, the third part of the puzzle.
One proposal on the table is a series of informational signs that ties the downtown, the river and the park together for pedestrians. The Town Council has earmarked some American Rescue Plan Act funds that could be used for the signage project.
Interpretive signage could highlight contributions of indigenous populations, explain the Industrial Revolution’s effects on the river, the role of railroads and tourism and the role of the watershed.
The EDC members also see an opportunity to tie the park, river and downtown into upcoming celebrations of South Kingstown’s 300th anniversary.
Local landscape architect Randy Collins, who is donating his services to the cause, said that in 2020 the town’s recreation committee received a DEM grant to improve the park – a $100,000 award.
The work would rebuild the walkway, repair a chain link fence at the top of the riverbank, clear invasive plants along the fence line and replace the nearby basketball court with a new court, and also provide space for pickleball.
Collins pegged costs of the work at about $445,000, with a significant portion going toward lighting.
“Lighting would have to meet current codes and guidelines,” he said. Other work would include benches and plantings, plus opening up views to the river.
Currently, the proposed budget has $190,000 for Saugatucket Park improvements. Most of that is the current grant and matching funds.
Most of the “backbone” of the work could be done by the fall, Collins said, if the Town Council opts to include the work within recreation department projects.
Future projects, Collins said, would connect the bike path to the park, getting a handle on stormwater along High Street and the park and making significant improvements to the adjoining parking lot.
Reaction to the plans was overwhelmingly positive.
“I’m totally on board here and 100% agree with the philosophy here on the river plus park plus Main Street,” council member Rory McEntee, now council president, said. “I think it’s the best way to try to utilize our local assets.”
