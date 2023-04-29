NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The Plum Beach Garden Club began in 1927 at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Haslam. Years have passed as well as the Haslams, but the club carries on today.
“We are known as a club that ‘does things’ besides educating our members at monthly meetings. Civic beautification, of course, but also community projects,” said Andrea Sarrasin, who was elected last week to serve as the 45th president of the club.
“It’s also (has) a family tradition,” she said. “This is evidenced by the number of individuals who followed in the footsteps of many of their families and became members themselves.”
This group whose membership is capped at nearly 50 people is an anchor in the community for surviving a test of time for promoting the beauty of gardens and other contributions to North Kingstown.
For instance, PBGC makes annual donations to the RI Federation of Garden Clubs Inc, Life Member Group, the North Kingstown Food Pantry, and the Gilbert Stuart Herb Garden.
“Members (also) create flower arrangements that are delivered with Meals on Wheels and visit local nursing homes during the year to help the residents create flower arrangements for their rooms,” Sarrasin said.
Then there are the major projects undertaken that are hard to miss. Many visitors may be unaware that the long-standing garden club is the reason a particular landscape design, restoration and beautification project was started — and finished — by dedicated members.
“Have to say we’ve had more proud projects than moments. Perhaps the original installation and then later the renovation of the Old Library Park tops the list,” she noted. It took a few years to bring the project to fruition. At one time, the site had been a hardware store, she said.
By the 1980s, the North Kingstown Planning Department invited Plum Beach Garden Club to submit plans for beautifying this high-profile location, Sarrasin said, adding that the “plans were approved and the club and the town worked together to create an inviting public space.”
It was dedicated in 1985 and officially named Old Library Park. The park got a major renovation in 2000 with the club raising funds — more than $30,000 — for the project.
“The brick pathway through Old Library Park is an emotional touchstone for residents and visitors. Hundreds of custom engraved bricks have been purchased as memorials, to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, and mark personal achievements,” she said.
“One gentleman ordered a brick engraved with “Marry Me” and proposed to his fiancée in the park after the brick was installed,” Sarrasin said about one memorable moment in the park. Bricks sales have been a major source of fundraising for the club since 1997.
The Blue Star Memorial Islands at the intersection of Route 1 and West Main Street are considered the “Gateway to Wickford Village.”
PBGC spent four years working to get state and local approvals to beautify this high-profile location. Club members planned and designed the space and raised $50,000 to accomplish this project.
“PBGC has a history of collaborating with town departments and the local community on beneficial projects,” she said.
These included the North Kingstown tree planting project, involving a partnership with Historic Wickford Inc., the North Kingstown Conservation Commission and the R.I. Tree Council to plant trees along Main Street and Church Lane in Wickford.
The intent was to be a model for other civic beautification projects in different locations throughout North Kingstown, she noted.
“North Kingstown is very fortunate to have numerous outstanding civic organizations contributing to the fabric of our town and the Plum Beach Garden Club truly stands out,” said Town Manager Ralph Mollis.
“They’ve worked with the town, my office and our Planning Department on numerous projects and we are fortunate to have their dedication, expertise and efforts for what has been 96 years,” he said.
Garden clubs like this one have dotted rural and city landscapes in America for well over 100 years for their weaving together social strands of community fabric through beautification and education projects.
The club most commonly recognized as the first and oldest organized garden club in the United States is the Ladies’ Garden Club of Athens, Georgia. It started in 1891 with a gathering of 12 female friends who shared plants and plant cuttings.
They served many purposes, not just beautification, but also educational and community development. Garden clubs around the country 60 years or more ago even captured frequent detailed stories in newspapers, a feature no long gone in local journalism.
They even helped to break the racial barriers in a segregated United States. On April 22, 1932, at Hampton University in Hampton, Virginia, seven community garden clubs joined forces to found the Negro Garden Club of Virginia.
It later became known as the Virginia Garden Clubs. The group grew and grew — eventually becoming one of the nation’s largest Black garden clubs, comprising over 60 chapters across the state.
Whether in North Kingstown, or elsewhere across the country, these clubs have also faced any number of difficulties whether fundraising, passions in conflict about projects and the arresting nature of a pandemic virus.
“The recent covid pandemic…shut down many of our activities, including the fundraisers on which we depend. But our president during that period, Kathy Romeo, found ways to keep us together as a group,” Sarrasin said.
“We kept the gardens we maintain well-groomed and did everything we could safely do to keep our programs on track. As a result, we’ve been able to step right back to resuming everything we have undertaken,” she said.
“Aside from any one particular moment, members have found a sense of pride in their contributions, and of maintaining our projects – we are not just a flash in the pan,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.