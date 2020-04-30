SOUTH KINGSTOWN — South Kingstown town officials had a roundtable virtual discussion this week with local business owners who have been affected by the shutdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are dealing with a set of unknowns we’ve never encountered before,” Town Manager Rob Zarnetske told them. “We want to get as broad a perspective as we can about what folks are experiencing locally.”
Once the state gives the OK for businesses to slowly reopen, the town will take its guidance from the state health officials about how to do so, Zarnetske said.
“What we’re really looking for is ways to help ensure compliance. By and large, the businesses have been wonderful about compliance,” he said.
On April 13, the Town Council voted to extend the end date of the local declaration of emergency from April 15 to May 11. In addition, Zarnetske has amended several executive orders to extend the time frames through May 11 in order to align the time frames with the declaration of emergency.
Other business owners said they’re having trouble obtaining cloth masks and hand sanitizer. Zarnetske was able to provide them with contact information for local producers of both.
Kim Churas, owner of the Spangles gift shop on Main Street, also does many summer rentals as a real estate agent.
“We’re not seeing our numbers down that much for those that have booked in advance. Our numbers are down in new bookings,” she said.
Summer renters she’s heard from do want to come to Rhode Island, she said.
“A lot of the weekly renters who are apprehensive about coming are trying to come for longer terms, so we’ve turned some homes into longer rentals … vacationers who want to be here three months,” rather than week to week, she said.
April through June rentals have been written off, Churas said, but she’s trying to salvage July and August.
Zarnetske said the town realizes it’s got to be welcoming to out-of-state property owners and renters.
“We really do rely on them to come up and spend money in South Kingstown during the summer,” he said.
Jan Bertwell owns Finishing Touches Custom Picture Framing on Main Street.
“When this first started I thought we’d be able to keep doing some virtual designing and keep on with our framing and do curbside pickup.”
But shortly after, her three main suppliers closed.
“That put us in a very awkward situation and I’m very anxious to open again,” she said. “We do depend on a lot of walk-in traffic as most Main Street businesses do.
Zarnetske said the disruptions have caused officials to think about how to respond to what comes after the crisis.
“We certainly can reach out to our local and seasonal residents to let them know South Kingstown is still welcoming vacationers,” he said. “If we’re doing those sorts of things, we may actually have a way to keep people coming into town and keep Main Street somewhat vibrant.”
It’s also an opportunity for the town to shore up its infrastructure in places like Tower Hill Road and to clean up Main Street.
“We’ve talked for years about beautifying Main Street. This would be the time to do it,” he said.
