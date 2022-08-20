NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A federal court this week postponed a trial related to North Kingstown school officials’ alleged negligence in protecting a student who was sexually assaulted off campus in 2017.
The case involves a then-ninth-grade North Kingstown High School student who was allegedly assaulted by another student at an off-campus gathering. A lawsuit claims that school officials didn’t do enough to safeguard her from contact with the student who was later convicted of the assault.
However, school officials in their court response detail many instances of assistance and at times a failure by the student and the student’s parents to follow some suggested precautions.
The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for Rhode Island over two years ago and was supposed to start Monday morning. However, a judge’s illness has delayed the trial and attorneys for both sides are unsure when it will resume.
The town and school department is represented by R.I. Interlocal Trust for insurance purposes. An attorney is hired by the trust to handle the case for its client, the school department.
In the suit, the female student named only as “BN,” claimed a student-athlete, named only as “EW,” sexually assaulted her, but off the school’s campus. The nature of the assault was not described in the court filings. EN’s family reported the assault to the North Kingstown Police. A “no contact” agreement was required by the school, according to the suit.
In the suit, the parents of the female – who has since become a legal adult – claim their daughter’s rights were violated under Title IX. It forbids discrimination in schools based on sex and gender. The suit also cites the daughter’s constitutional rights to equal protection under the law.
The parents claim that Steven Clarke, a former dean of students, failed to offer the appropriate safety precautions and assistance with the female student at the time. Clarke could not be reached for comment.
Attorneys for school officials, in their U.S. District Court response, documented numerous interventions by Clarke to help resolve several ongoing matters involving the female student with both EW and other students as well.
According to legal briefs filed on behalf of BN, while the two students were in school following the alleged assault, EW began following BN around the school and staring at her.
In their response, school officials pointed out that both students were monitored carefully in hallways and around lockers, including one instance when schedule changes were made so that neither student had a lunch period at the same time.
State Department of Children and Families officials, the North Kingstown school system psychologist, guidance counselors, the high school principal, various other school staff, local police, court probation officers and the parents of BN and EW were involved in numerous discussions, according to the town’s attorneys.
However, BN’s attorneys in court papers said that “as the school year progressed, EW’s friends began harassing BN. referring to her openly as a ‘slut’ and accusing her of having falsified the report of sexual assault.”
“Neither Dean Clarke nor any other member of North Kingstown staff or administration took any effective action against EW and/or his friends, and the harassment continued,” BN’s court filing said.
BN and her family are seeking monetary damages from the school for alleged failure to protect her and provide an adequate educational environment, as well as attorneys’ fees, according to the court papers.
School officials are asking a federal judge to grant them immunity based on several factors including that “the harm was not caused by willful or criminal misconduct, gross negligence, reckless misconduct, or a conscious, flagrant indifference to the rights or safety of the individual harmed by the teacher.”
Attorneys for school officials said further that the officials were acting in furtherance of Rhode Island’s Safe Schools Act and should be granted immunity on those grounds.
