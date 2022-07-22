NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — A change to how landlords register their rental properties with the town drew some discussion among officials and owners this week.
The move, approved by the Town Council, is partly designed to help the town enforce its new “three student” ordinance, which limits rentals to three unrelated college students per house.
“You can’t enforce that if you don’t have people telling you how many people are in their rentals,” Council President Jesse Pugh said. “When you get the papers back and they’re not filled out, there’s nothing legally binding there. You need to have an accurate record.”
Under the changes, annual billing will be sent out electronically from the town’s existing OpenGov software system. Payment may be mailed back, but optional online payment will be made available directly through the registration portal. There’s also a kiosk to do so in the building department office.
The rental registration annual cycle will run from Sept. 1 to Aug. 31 to align with the college academic year. For the first year, the town will extend that registration deadline to Sept. 30, with payment due by Dec. 31.
Officials say aligning the rental registration year with the college academic year will help to enforce the “three student” ordinance.
“By Dec. 31, we already have college students in there, and the lease is already signed, so we’re not able to do any enforcement,” Building Official Wayne Pimental said. “This aligns more with the academic year, which is the majority of our rentals.”
Currently, the rental registration cycle runs from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 of every year. Annual billing is sent out via regular mail in October with a second notice mailed in December.
The notarized registration form must be sent back with payment or payment may be made online using a third party payment system.
Information about the number of students living in the rental and number of bedrooms is requested, but is often left blank by the applicant.
The existing notarized form will be replaced with an electronic confirmation that all information submitted is true and accurate.
“One of the problems we’ve had is forms coming back to us that are incomplete or that don’t have accurate information,” Pimental said.
Pugh characterized the change as making the process easier than going through a notarization.
“It’s a simple affidavit that you check,” he said.
Other requirements include providing the type of rental, number of bedrooms, occupants or students for the rental period and parking spaces available on the site.
Landlords will be required to provide an in-state 24-hour emergency contact, as well as PDF copies of the lease and names of renters.
“I think the privacy issue is going to be a real big issue,” resident Carl Marchand said. “I don’t think you’ll be able to get it from URI and I don’t know if you should be able to get it from us.”
He suggested the town create a “student self-registry.”
Pimental said the information could be limited to student names.
“We don’t need Social Security numbers,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.