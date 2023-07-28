SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A roof replacement for Kingston public library, a parking lot redesign for the senior center and funding for the Johnnycake Center food pantry and Welcome House kitchen are four projects the South Kingstown Town Council identified as priorities as part of its application to state’s Office of Housing and Community Development for federal grant money under the Federal Small Cities Community Development Block Grant Program.
The projects were prioritized by the council in that respective order at Monday night’s meeting, three days before the town was required to file its grant application.
“The way CDBG works is they dole out money to the states and then the states pass it through to local municipalities,” Brian Wagner of the Planning Department said. “Individual entities cannot apply for the money; we have to apply for it on their behalf.”
Each town is eligible for up to $500,000 total.
“Of course, the Johnnycakes Center and Welcome House are critical to the needs of the town,” Town Manager James Manni said. “But at some point, we’re going to have to expend $250,000. That’s a public safety issue — the senior center — the way it was described to me. We’ve all pulled in there, it’s like a serpentine course to get in there.”
Officials at the meeting expressed that the library’s roof is also in need of financial attention.
“That roof does leak,” Manni said. “The basement has flooded. Do we have capital money? Yes, but not enough to do it. Of course, I recognize the Johnnycake Center and I recognize the Welcome House. If we were successful in getting those two larger grants, it’ll free up other money that could go to them, if the council still chooses to.”
Officials added the order of priority was affected by “the impact of the number of people we serve.”
The senior center serves about 5,000 seniors a year, while the library serves hundreds per week.
“Kingston library is also a key historic structure,” Wagner said. “Water penetration is something that is a huge issue to deal with in historic structures.”
The block grant program was the biggest piece of news from Monday’s meeting, which once again saw the conversation with residents shift to the controversial topic of the town discontinuing plowing and grading services on private roads later this year.
Residents have spoken in opposition of this decision since the council’s vote to drop the maintenance in January and though the decision will not take effect until this fall, and likely not impact locals until the winter snow season begins late this year, it was once again a topic of focus during public comment Monday.
The council’s reasoning for the change was that it was unfair for some residents on private roads to pay a fee for services while others residents did not – something that the Broad Hill Residential Compound Homeowners Association highlighted through communications with the town.
Council member Deborah Bergner said Monday there is no solution that will please everyone.
“Many people would like it to go back to what it was because that benefits them,” Berger said. “But we have other people who aren’t getting that benefit who want it. I think all of us are open to a solution but there really isn’t one, that doesn’t then change the financing of how do we spend extra … for everybody.”
The majority of public comment on Monday questioned why the council would want to “open up a hornet’s nest” and put a “burden on taxpayers” when services have been provided for decades.
There are about 80 miles of private roads in South Kingstown and the town plows less than 15 of those private miles.
Manni said the town’s liability in insurance would “go up substantially” if it added the approximately 67 additional miles of roadway.
“The number of vehicles that the town would need to maintain that extra roadway would be at least three large dump trucks, and sanders, and plows,” Manni said. “That would be — estimating — $250,000 per truck. The number of staff that would need to be added full time to plow and maintain those roads is six. So, that’s six (people) with pay, benefits and everything that goes along with a full-time employee … that’s about $600,000 per year.”
Manni warned that the tax rate could climb 15-16 cents per thousand dollar evaluation of one’s home if the town was to go this route.
Resident Rochelle Gunning, who lives in the Worden Pond area, said she believes there should be a grandfather system in place.
“I don’t think any of us who live there now would have bought our properties there if we weren’t told that the town takes care of the plowing,” Gunning said. “We were never told we were going to pay for any of that.”
Councilor Jessica Rose brought up that members of the council live on private roads and are affected as well.
“I don’t want you to think that we’re making a decision and we don’t feel for you, this does affect us personally,” Rose said. “We have to look at the big picture … I don’t use the senior center. I’m not going to ask for a reduction in my taxes. My friends who have children in private schools are not going to ask for reduction ... This is a community and part of community is everybody chipping in to help everybody else.”
Resident Christopher Swartz was concerned about the value of his home going down and said he would like an analysis done on the square footage of the roads and the cost to maintain versus the size of the tax base over time. Swartz believes there is a “disproportion.”
“The town has the ability and the equipment to manage those roads. Those roads have been around for years … The town is well suited to be able to maintain them,” Swartz said. “Why would you selectively take away my roads? Just because they’re private?”
Bergner asked if paying for the other 60 miles would be the solution.
“The government isn’t a menu,” Bergner said. “You can’t choose what you want to have paid for or not because part of the cost is lowered when we all attribute to the cost.”
In other business, the council unanimously accepted the submission of the high school referendum question to the Secretary of States’ office for the Nov. 7 local election. If passed, construction of a new high school for $125 million would be approved. The question reads as follows:
“Shall an act, passed at the 2023 session of the General Assembly, entitled ‘An act authorizing the Town of South Kingstown to issue not to exceed $125,000,000 general obligation bonds and notes to finance the acquisition, construction, improvement, renovation, furnishing and equipping of a new high school, athletic facility, and other school facilities in the town and all expenses incident thereto, including, but not limited to, costs of design, demolition, athletic fields, landscaping and parking and all attendant expenses, including engineering, architectural and other project-related consulting costs, provided that the authorization shall be reduced by the amount of certain grants received from state bond proceeds, from the Rhode Island Department of Education or from the Rhode Island School Building Authority’ be approved?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.