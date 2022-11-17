SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Rhode Island Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Michael Comstock is struck by veterans who, looking back on a long life, take immense pride in their service while in their teens and 20s.
“But more than pride, I think they also felt gratitude that they were part of something that made a difference and was worth the hardships they had faced,” Comstock, with the Guard’s 143rd Airlift Wing, told the crowd that gathered Friday at Saugatucket Park as part of South County’s Veterans Day observances.
“We honor our veterans and we thank them, not only for their service, but for their courage,” said Comstock, a U.S. Air Force C-130 pilot and veteran of Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, and Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom.
“The rare courage they possessed to do their duty on our behalf, often in the face of adversity and danger in places far from home and the comfort of family and friends,” Comstock added. “Thank you, veterans.”
The traditional gathering at the park, on a balmy and cloudy morning, was a chance for the community to honor the many veterans who called South Kingstown and Narragansett home.
Preceding the ceremony, a parade of veterans, including Grand Marshal Bishop Wallace Hazard, made its way down Main Street in Wakefield. Marchers included not only veterans, but also local first responders, town officials from South Kingstown and Narragansett, Scout groups and schoolchildren.
Rhode Island Veterans of Foreign Wars Commander Joe “Tiger” Patrick, a South Kingstown native, served as master of ceremonies.
Patrick called attention to the nearby sound of children playing.
“If we just stay quiet for one second, you will hear why veterans do what we did,” he said. “Why we went and fought, why our police officers and firefighters do what they do. It’s for that: the noise of the children playing and laughing, and having a good life.”
Patrick also introduced Jeff Josefson, commander of Vietnam Veterans of America Post 325 in Wakefield.
“I wanted you to see the face of what a veteran is,” Patrick said. “He’s basically the go-to guy for all things Vietnam veteran in our state.”
Josefson reminded the crowd that 40 years ago on Nov. 11, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall in Washington D.C. was dedicated. The state sent an honor guard of four flag-bearers and six veterans to Washington this year as well for the 40th anniversary ceremony.
Patrick, the Post 916 senior vice commander, also recognized Iraq veteran and VFW Post 916 member Mike Previty, Post 916 Quartermaster Jennifer Whitworth, Jr. Vice Commander Maya Hill, trustee and parade committee chair Steve Stewart, and Erica Westbrook, state president for the Rhode Island VFW auxiliary and president of the local Post 916 auxiliary.
VFW Post 916 Commander Tricia Boucher and Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War Battery B Commander Phil DiMaria placed a wreath at the park’s veterans monument, and Post 916 auxiliary members Judy Munson and Margaret Whaley tossed a wreath into the Saugatucket River.
A pair of South Kingstown High School students played “Taps,” during the wreath ceremony. At the same time, the battery fired an ear-splitting ceremonial cannon round.
The tradition included a performance of “Amazing Grace” by Sandra Neugent, remarks by Town Council President Rory McEntee and a benediction by the Rev. Jared Costanza, pastor of Christ the King Church.
