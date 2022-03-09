NORTH KINGSTOWN — North Kingstown schools Superintendent Philip Auger resigned this morning, citing an ongoing investigation of allegations of sexual harassment by former coach Aaron Thomas doing "fat tests" on high school athletes.
The resignation, effective immediately, comes amid several concurrent investigations into the Thomas allegations — one by the U.S. Justice Department, another by an attorney hired by the North Kingstown School Committee, tasked with examining the actions of Auger and other school officials in handling accusations of misconduct over the last several years. A report by that attorney is expected to be released in the coming weeks.
Last year, that attorney produced a report detailing potential sexual molestation and harassment of athletes by Thomas. That report was delivered to school officials in June but only released to the public in December, after numerous former athletes came forward in the media.
Auger, according to a school department employee Wednesday morning, was in a meeting and unavailable for comment.
School committee member Jennifer Lima said that the news came as a "surprise" Wednesday morning and it was not discussed at the panel's meeting, held Tuesday night.
In his letter, Auger references the investigation as a trigger for his immediate departure.
"Our school community is working through its investigation around allegations involving Mr. Thomas at NKHS, and I respect the importance to move forward with a new district leader who is in no way connected to these matters," he wrote in a letter distributed early Wednesday morning.
"For my response to Mr. Thomas, I remain steadfast in the knowledge that I acted appropriately and immediately in the best interests of students past and present, with the information I had at the time, and I stand by my remarks made at our November 16,2021 School Committee meeting," he said.
"To paraphrase from that statement: I want our students to have a school experience where they know they are safe and they know they can trust in the adults who oversee their education, and I am dedicated to doing whatever needs to be done, including now to offer my own resignation, to make sure NKSD has the trust of our community and to support our students, past and present, to learn from this, to process, and to heal," he said.
The U.S. Justice Department has opened a civil rights investigation to uncover a chronology of events to show what North Kingstown School officials knew about a former basketball coach's conduct around male teen athletes.
The move, spearheaded by the U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island, pushes further a deeper look into the actions by school officials regarding Thomas who is also alleged by some students to have sexually abused them in the manner of "fat tests" he did on them.
Several students in a complaint with the U.S. Attorney's office said that they were naked and alone with Thomas during so-called "fat tests" on their bodies. This week another student maintained that these naked fat tests done alone with him occurred even after school officials claim they had stopped.
Federal officials are seeking various documents and communications that detail school officials' knowledge as well as a time line provided through the documents.
The earlier report given in June to school officials in June by attorney Matthew Oliverio, who reviewed emails, statements provided to police and did interviews with 13 people, brings a description of the coach's action in once such test and alleges sexual misconduct.
Oliverio in this report, months before it became a rollicking scandal in town, said, "Mr. Thomas poses a potential threat and liability to the North Kingstown High School community if he were to continue in the employment of the School District."
"If the allegations … are true, he would have violated provisions of Title IX and other policies of the School District that prohibit sexual harassment in the form of unwanted touching, staring, and leering over a course of many, many years," Oliverio wrote.
"If these allegations support the accounts of most of the witness, and I have no information that leads me to conclude otherwise, aside from Mr. Thomas’ statement to the NKPD, it reveals a complete lack of awareness and exercise of poor judgment on the part of Mr. Thomas," the attorney said.
"Furthermore, to not admit that students were fat tested at times while naked establishes a character trait of untruthfulness that no School District should tolerate in any employee," he said.
One allegation is specific and glaring in detail. "Since the age of 13, he (an unnamed student) was sexually molested by Mr. Thomas on a quarterly basis during his high school years," the report asserts.
"Although he denies penetration while being fat tested, he claims that the coach would often use his fingers by lifting his genitals, run his fingers between his anus and genitals on the pretense of checking for hernia, while breathing heavily in his face," investigating attorney Oliverio wrote.
"The coach made him sit in the nude and perform exercises," details of the allegation went on to say.
The report also reviews discussions with Auger and details he knew and didn't know at the time allegations were made.
Although the "fat testing," which included boys being asked if they wanted to be naked during it, occurred for more than 10 years according to various people familiar with the coach's actions, Auger said that he only became aware of such tests in the fall of 2018.
The superintendent said he learned of it in 2018 during a random encounter with a former student at a gym, where Auger exercised, according to the report. After getting information and asking for statements, the superintendent then decided to confront Thomas.
On September 10, 2018, according the report, a meeting lasting 20 minutes occurred in the administration office at the high school with various administrators and Thomas. Auger essentially outlined to Thomas what had told him without identifying the student.
"When asked the reaction of Mr. Thomas, Dr. Auger claimed he seemed to be taken aback, that there was insinuation that he was doing something inappropriate with students," the report said.
"His reaction was not over-dramatic, however, and he assured Dr. Auger why he had this program in place (to measure personal athletic performance and development), the reason he conducted it alone without any other individuals (to have access to his computer and protect and ensure privacy), and at no point was any student ever naked in his presence, “never.”
"Yet, Mr. Thomas did not deny that some students may have been in towels or some level of undress. Dr. Auger did not ask him about any female students," the report said.
In addition to the report documenting student claims about the "fat tests," being naked and feeling uncomfortable, it also delved into whether other teachers or administrators were aware of what was happening.
It discusses that in June 2017 former athletic director Howie Hague, also a math teacher, said he walked by Thomas’s classroom and saw the then-coach was alone with a boy who had “just his shorts on.”
He said to Oliverio that he didn't suspect inappropriate behavior, "it strikes him that given today’s day and age that a teacher should not be alone with a student in the classroom, particularly if they are in a state of undress.”
Hague told the investigator that he warned Thomas about the appearances and conclusions people might draw. Hague also then said he reported the matter to Denise Mancieri, then high school principal and now assistant school superintendent and the late Dick Fossa, athletic director at the time.
“He went in and described what he had observed to Dr. Mancieri and said that ‘I’ve got it under control,’” the report said.
“Mr. Hague mentioned to Mr. Thomas that this sort of testing should be done in the locker room. Several weeks later Dick Fossa came to him and said that the issue had been addressed,” the report mentioned.
For her part, Mancieri told Oliverio about the incident in 2017, "she assumed that both Howie Hauge and Dick Fossa had attended to the situation.”
Nonetheless, she also acknowledged that she failed to document the incident reported to her. Such documentation in an official written report for school files would be needed should the matter arise again and that previous incidents were reported to have occurred.
She claimed to Oliverio, however, that “unless she writes things down, her memory gets a little vague.”
The investigating attorney reported her now saying that “she admits now that the optics certainly do not look good.”
