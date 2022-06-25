SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown town officials say there is no plan — secret or otherwise — to redevelop or sell Wakefield Elementary School, after a state legislator’s testimony on a bill caused concern locally that a deal is already in place.
Instead, State Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee’s comments mentioning the school were likely misunderstood, Town Manager James Manni said.
“She freely admitted that she was speaking hypothetically and that some of her comments might have been taken out of context,” Manni said. The town manager said in the course of a half-hour phone conversation with McEntee, she said she knew of no plans to redevelop, re-purpose or sell the school, “or any property in this town. Her answer was no.”
The school is slated to be closed as part of a multi-year redistricting plan. Pre-kindergarten classes would remain open and grades K-4 would be relocated to Peace Dale, West Kingston and Matunuck Elementary Schools. More than 50 parents have asked the state to intervene and halt the closure.
McEntee’s comments came on May 19 while speaking at the State House against House Bill 7943, “An Act Relating to Towns and Cities — Low and Moderate Income Housing.”
Critics worry the bill would require municipalities with less than 10% affordable housing stock to re-purpose vacant schools and other buildings into affordable housing. The House passed the measure on May 19 and the Senate housing committee was scheduled to consider the bill Wednesday.
McEntee initially posed the comments as a question for the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Jacquelyn Baginski, D-Cranston, about whether it is mandatory.
“We have another school that is not vacant yet but is in the process of being closed,” McEntee said. “That building is right in the center of Wakefield and is perfect for the revitalization of Wakefield, and they have a plan for a bonafide purchaser to enhance the walkabilty, the whole Wakefield downtown revitalization. It would dismay me if they cannot go forward with their plans once the building is closed and now we have to do affordable housing.”
Baginski responded that the bill facilitates conversation between local and state authorities, and creates a mandatory catalog of vacant properties in order to promote discussion about how to get the property zoned for potential affordable housing.
“This is enabling legislation,” Baginski said. “I don’t think the scenario you’re proposing is likely to occur.”
At one point, McEntee says the town “has a plan but the buyer obviously hasn’t come forward yet. We’re not there yet.”
Those comments upset several residents, including Bethany Sorrentino.
“In the way she described it repeatedly during those comments, it sounds like there were conversations happening,” Sorrentino said. Sorrentino also noted that while McEntee said the scenario was “wishful thinking,” she also said it is “one that a lot of effort has gone into.”
In a statement, McEntee said she supports increasing affordable housing in town, and doesn’t object to reusing any school for that purpose.
“I spoke up in opposition to this bill because it would erode local control over municipal buildings,” she said. “The re-purposing of abandoned school buildings has always been a local issue and should remain an issue that is decided by the Town Council after proper input from the residents of South Kingstown.”
In addition to denying knowledge of plans for the building, McEntee also said she hadn’t spoken with any council members before her comments on the House floor. McEntee is the mother of current Council President Rory McEntee.
The representative said her comments were “an example to engage the other 74 members of the House in a discussion and to persuade them to vote against passage of this bill.”
Manni, too, said he is unaware of any talks to sell or re-purpose any schools or other town buildings.
“If those conversations do exist, they’ll be brought to the Town Council and everything will be transparent and open as it should be in these chambers,” he said.
For its part, the council said any plans for the school would be a public process.
“There’s all types of possibilities,” for the property, Councilor Abel Collins said. “All that will be hashed out in a very public manner.”
Sorrentino accepts that there is no plan being considered.
“But my question remains, who is the ‘they’ Rep. McEntee is referring to,” she said. “If this council is not the ‘they,’ who is it?”
She also called the property “one of the jewels” of the area, and a community focal point.
“I hope that that land remains for the public good. I would be devastated if that were to be sold, especially for a private use.”
