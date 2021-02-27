SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Snow-covered sidewalks in South Kingstown have prompted officials to take another look at how the town keeps the pedestrian walkways safe and to discuss ways to get property owners to pitch in and help keep them clear.
Carrie Brown, a local resident, told the council she’s concerned that the sidewalk across the street from Broad Rock Middle School doesn’t get shoveled in a timely manner.
That presents a danger for students who often use the sidewalk along Broad Rock Road to get to and from school, she said. The kids and anyone else walking there have to use the street as an alternative, she said.
“These kids are 10-11 years old and we have an obligation to, at the very least, have sidewalks immediately around the school cleared for them,” Brown said. “I have heard other concerns about sidewalks leading to and from CCMS (Curtis Corner Middle School) as well.”
Town Manager Rob Zarnetske outlined the several ways communities typically deal with snow on sidewalks, including requiring property owners to shovel it, sending out public works employees to remove it or doing nothing. Some methods incorporate fines if property owners fail to remove snow, while others bill the owner for the snow the town removes.
“That’s essentially what our ordinance is designed to do,” he said. “With a couple of other permutations to ours.”
Those include exemptions for seniors 62 or older, the disabled or those with temporary economic hardships.
“The idea with ours is not to punish people, but to find ways to encourage people and identify properties that cannot be shoveled by the people who own property adjacent to the sidewalk,” he said.
The town requires property owners to remove snow from the sidewalks adjacent to their property within 12 hours after any snow storm ends. Failure to remove snow may result in a fine up to $250, although the town hasn’t fined anyone to date, Zarnetske said.
“But we have been following up and removing the snow from those locations where property owners have not,” he said.
Councilor Jess Rose said a coworker in another community lost her son two years ago when the boy was hit by an off-duty plow while walking along a road with an unshoveled sidewalk.
“This town would be absolutely rocked if something like that were to happen here,” she said. Rose congratulated the local public works officials and residents, however, for clearing the sidewalks after a recent 37-hour storm.
“Almost every sidewalk near a school was plowed or cleared almost down to bare pavement,” she said. “I was amazed at the difference between this storm and last, and I hope we can keep that up.”
Zarnetske said there’s been “steady improvement” over the three major storms this season.
“There’s been more removal on sidewalks with each storm,” he said. Councilors said the town should increase public awareness of the shoveling requirements and provide more information to property owners.
Zarnetske said the town has talked to snow removal businesses about outsourcing the work.
“We put an RFP out, we’ll have to see what we get back,” he said. Challenges to that include staffing issues and liability insurance cost concerns from the businesses, he said.
Almost every Rhode Island community has a similar ordinance asking property owners to shovel sidewalks adjacent to their property, Solicitor Mike Ursillo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.