NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Pleading for a new public safety complex is old for Fire Chief Scott Kettelle, but an increased fire in the belly for making the public aware of the dire need is new.
“The facility is done with its useful life. I am looking to educate voters and taxpayers on this and invite them to call me to arrange a tour,” said the chief, who also is chairman of a building study committee, in a recent interview.
The need to raze and build a public safety complex has been well-known in town government for many years. The problem has been officials have stared at a high debt ledger while that building and others continued to deteriorate, according to various officials.
Monday night’s Town Council meeting, however, showed a unanimous sentiment to move forward to ask voters in November to decide on spending upwards of $30 million or more on a new complex. Other building projects may also be put on the ballot for an overall package upwards of $200 million or more.
“Our first responders deserve to have the facilities to do their job,” said Council member Matthew McCoy. His comment pointed to the underlying need for a new complex.
Band-Aids — in terms of various repairs and one addition — were put on this building, but were never enough to stop leaky roofs, overcrowding, mold, excessive heat without proper air conditioning, lack of interview rooms and many other failings on the long list of problems inside and outside this combined police and fire headquarters.
Council Member Larry Mandel said that the town relies on recruiting the most qualified people for its emergency services jobs. They want to work in modern facilities and providing those working conditions is in the town’s self-interest, he added.
The problem with the public safety complex replicates a pattern with other town-owned buildings, said some town officials in separate interviews.
Continued fix-up maintenance or failure to replace some buildings has brought deteriorating conditions, they said, such as in Wickford Elementary School, Town Hall, a middle school and the old library.
By delaying the expensive renovations or replacement, price tags get more expensive each year, a concern echoed at Monday’s Town Council meeting about any further delays in dealing with constructing a new public safety building.
Nearly two years ago Town Manager Ralph Mollis put the cost at about $25 million for a new public safety complex, but that number has surely risen, according to various officials. Kettelle said he didn’t have an estimate, but expects one shortly.
Kettelle’s list of concerns about the present firehouse and police station included the firehouse bays — where they park the fire trucks and ambulance. The current bays are barely usable for today’s equipment.
The 1950s-built firehouse was designed for what, at the time, were top-of-the-line fire trucks, but in the years following trucks have grown longer and heavier.
Ladder trucks are too long for the bays, Kettelle said. They’re also heavier and the floor of the firehouse could not handle that weight.
The fire department’s ladder truck, which enables them to get to the top of buildings, or reach the upper floors of the taller buildings in town, can’t be parked in the firehouse because of space. It’s currently housed in the industrial park, which is outside of the center of town.
“It should be located in the center of the town where we need it,” Kettelle said. Additionally, there is not enough room to house all of the firefighters, the chief added.
“The building’s HVAC system also needs to be replaced,” Kettelle said, noting it has had patchwork fixes. The poorly working HVAC system is also negatively affecting the medications that are stored there for use in the ambulance, with some meds needing to be kept cool.
In a report two years ago, the chief said that during that heating season the HVAC system went out 23 times.
There is also a need for a secure parking lot for firefighters, but more importantly for police officers. The one now being used has little security and in the past people have been able to go in to take pictures of the police officers’ vehicles.
Police officers also do not have enough interview rooms for handling sensitive matters. He noted that when it rains detectives have to remove items pinned to a wall as part of investigations.
The leaking roof sends water into their offices and could destroy those notes, he said.
Kettelle said there is also no locker room for female firefighters and police officers. He said that in the firefighters’ quarters there’s no place for female firefighters to sleep separately from the men and a bathroom needed to be converted to a unisex restroom to accommodate everyone using it.
Both departments share a 21,000-square-foot building and that’s not big enough, the chief said. Realistic estimates call for at least 51,000 square feet of shared space for both departments, he said.
“We can’t keep putting Band-Aids on the buildings that do not meet the community’s needs,” Kettelle said.
