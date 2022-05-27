SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Former Superintendent of Schools Linda Savastano notified South Kingstown officials this week that she intends to file suit against the town, claiming it engaged in a “dehumanizing” disinformation campaign related to her departure last year.
Savastano says the town is in violation of a mutual separation agreement in place since she departed in June 2021 that allowed her to receive her salary through Dec. 31 of that year.
It alleges the town withheld payment of $66,038, or $49,810 in net payments, after Aug. 13.
It also claims that the committee violated a non-disparagement agreement when it sent a letter to state and local police alleging that Savastano violated state law by “wiping” a school department issued laptop.
Savastano has not been charged with any criminal wrongdoing.
A separate letter to the state commissioner of education said the separation was due to “allegations of misconduct,” the complaint claims, noting the agreement contains no references to either misconduct or allegations of misconduct.
The town received the 82-page draft lawsuit May 17.
It names as defendants the Town Council and School Committee, interim finance director Rosalie Bouchard, and individual council members Jess Rose and Deborah Bergner, and seeks a jury trial.
Town officials haven’t publicly commented on the complaint, but the council referred it Monday to Town Solicitor Mike Ursillo, to the town’s insurance carrier and new Supt. of Schools Mark Prince.
“Savastano’s long and illustrious career in education was damaged by a dehumanizing disinformation campaign that was publicized and allowed to fester,” a statement released with the complaint said. “Ms. Savastano dedicated more than thirty years of her life to public-school students and to the educators who serve them, rising to become a highly respected Assistant Superintendent and then a Superintendent of Schools.”
The complaint shows the town paid Savastano a total of $22,453 between July 2 and Aug. 13.
It also notes the separation agreement included a non-disparagement clause, meaning Savastano and School Committee members could not criticize or speak negatively about each other.
It takes aim at statements made in the town’s August 2021 report of the investigation into the AFL-CIO mailer that went to homes of local students the previous April, using the students’ names as addressees.
The mailer advocated for passage of an $85 million school facilities bond. The bond vote failed May 4, 2021.
The draft lawsuit alleges that several statements in the report are false and defamatory, such as that Savastano was in meetings involving the AFL-CIO, former school committee chair Emily Cummiskey and Stacey Bodziony, named in the report as the person who provided the AFL-CIO with the list of student names used on the mailer.
Savastano had said she released the list to Bodziony, but had no knowledge of how it ultimately would be used.
Further, the complaint singles out statements by Bergner and Rose in council meetings in September and October that, Savastano claims, are defamatory.
The complaint says Savastano was not interviewed about such claims and also that she was not notified, as required by state law, that she would be the subject of discussion at subsequent council and school committee meetings.
It says Savastano underwent “emotional distress, including physical harm” as a result and that she lost employment opportunities because of the town’s alleged actions.
The complaint seeks a declaratory judgment against the town, including money she is owed as part of the agreement as well as attorneys’ fees and punitive damages. It gives the town 40 days to satisfy Savastano’s claims before her attorney, Stephen Adams, files the suit.
