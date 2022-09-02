SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Although Marc Archambault is losing his memory and thinking skills to Alzheimer’s Disease, he wants to tell friends and others to donate now — rather than wait until he dies — to research and education about this disease.
It is an odd request, admitted Archambault, who in a recent interview showed significant deterioration in those areas compared to one three years ago for a story promoting education about the disorder.
“It’s the best way to say it,” said Archambault, 71, who struggled to put words to his request. Looking to the future and his abilities to function well, he added, “I think It’s short. It (the disease) is moving faster.”
His plea comes as he and supporters of research to find a cure get ready for an annual walk on September 24 in Westerly. Pledges and fundraising are down this year, he said, and the cause is worth a contribution no matter the amount, the South Kingstown resident added.
Interested donors can go to https://tinyurl.com/westerlywalk to contribute to the Westerly Walk to End Alzheimers. It’s the local walk he’s done for the past few years, but he can’t even do that any longer he said.
All money collected stays in Rhode Island, he pointed out and is used for research, education and operations costs.
Linda Sweet, also of South Kingstown, has joined Archambault in raising funds in a team known as “Walk for Luke Journey with Marc.” It honors her father who died of the disease and Archambault for his struggles.
Archambault referred all questions about the actual fundraising numbers to her because the disease has already taken away his abilities to do and recall once easily done math equations.
“Last year this time I had raised about $5,000 and this year it’s $3,000, and I would be shocked if I got to $5,000 this year,” said Sweet, noting that higher prices for so many cost-of-living items are reducing the numbers her supporters contribute to charities.
“There were people who gave $100, and now it’s $50, and those who gave $50, it’s now $25, and you don’t see anything over $100,” she said.
Ever the supporter of Alzheimer’s Disease research and local events to raise awareness, Archambault said that even $10 is better than nothing.
At 62 years old, doctors found he had early onset Alzheimer’s Disease. It was even at an earlier age than his father’s, who also had the disorder.
In 2019, in an interview with The Independent, Archambault, then 68 years old, said words he once knew, typing he took for granted and tending to intricate details no longer are second nature. Yet, he wasn’t going to give in.
“I want to live my best life while my brain is working. I’m not going to live my best life when I lose my brain,” he said boldly and with realism and clarity in that interview three years ago.
This week he was much more pessimistic about a more dramatic loss in ability to do some basic tasks.
“I can’t even read anymore. I’ve gone to using audiobooks, but even that is difficult,” he said.
In one instance, he said, “I went to have a beer and I couldn’t remember the name of it that I’ve always had. It took about five minutes and eventually I remembered,” he said.
Archambault also pointed out that he cannot write or spell any longer and limits his driving to just the South County area.
He also has to put in his phone all kinds of commonly remembered thoughts — friends’ names, his address and even food he likes — so that it’s all located easily when his memory doesn’t function well on certain days.
In 2019 he talked about how he thought the disease would affect him.
He said that someday he may not recognize his son and daughter, scores of friends and South Kingstown itself after spending more than four decades in the community.
He paused. His eyes opened wide, seemingly to reveal thoughts, seeking an explanation, rumbling through his mind.
“Some stuff I don’t talk about right now. It’s an end thing. I know what’s coming,” he said at the time and remembering his father’s final days. “If they (friends and family) think I’m not thinking about it, they’re wrong,” he added softly.
“You want to die in your own bed, you want to die in your own house and you want to die with your kids around,” he said slowly with certainty.
In this latest interview, he said that he has begun to line up caretakers so that he can remain in his home in his downtown Wakefield home as long as possible.
“I am hoping I’ll be able to stay here a few more years,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.