NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Wild horses and burros that roam federal lands in western states under a constant threat of being rounded up and placed in captivity have a champion right here in Narragansett.
Jane Giard has loved horses since she was a child.
“It’s one of my first memories,” Giard, a retired teacher and a Massachusetts native, said. “I started riding at local stables as soon as I could.”
She’s rode almost all her life, but won’t own a horse.
“A horse is such a magnificent being, and I feel just such a connection. It would kill me to lose a horse,” she said.
She’s excited to lead an upcoming rally at the Statehouse to protest the roundups that she and other advocates call cruel and unnecessary.
Giard and others will be part of a nationwide protest April 23 at all state capitol buildings to oppose the federal Bureau of Land Management’s round-ups of America’s wild horses.
“I’ve learned more and more about what’s happening to our wild horses – mustangs in 10 western states,” she said. “The horses have always been mistreated.”
She remembers as a girl seeing photos in a magazine showing men in helicopters shooting wild horses during the production of the classic film “The Misfits.”
Giard and others charge that the Bureau of Land Management is not respecting a 1971 law to manage wild horses in a humane manner. Instead, the government rounds them up to quickly clear land that it can sell to sheep and cattle ranchers, she said.
“It’s horrible, and the horses many times lose their lives,” she said.
Giard described how, during a wild horse roundup, herds – including elderly, ill, pregnant, foals and newborn horses – are stampeded for miles at a time in extreme temperatures and conditions. Tightly-knit herds are separated from each other and shipped to government holding corrals where they await adoption, sale, or transfer to “long-term” holding facilities where the vast majority might spend the rest of their lives.
The bireau now warehouses nearly 59,000 wild horses and burros in off-range holding facilities as of December 2021, with a BLM-estimated 86,189 on the range as of March 2021.
Many times the public isn’t allowed to visit holding areas to observe the care provided or health of horses and burros, she said. Injuries and death are common at roundups and holding areas.
The horse advocates also argue that roundups, removals and holding are costly to taxpayers.
The Bureau of Land Management spends 71% of its annual operating budget on roundups, removals, and stockpiling of horses in holding facilities, Giard said. Less than 1% goes toward humane fertility control to address population growth on the range.
Fiscal year 2021 appropriations to the bureau for wild horses and burros was $115.7 million, a 14% increase from 2020 and more than five times that of 2000.
In 2022, a record-breaking 22,000 federally protected wild horses and their foals will be stampeded with helicopters, captured and held in compact holding pens, according to Giard.
“The largest single round-up ever happened last year in Wyoming, of 4,300 mustangs, with a lifetime cost to taxpayers of $175 million,” she said.
Giard is hardly alone, even in South County. She is joined in her efforts by her son, Trevor Ortega, and by Saunderstown residents Paula Samos McNamara and Judy Salvadore.
Giard and her son also volunteer at Horseplay, a horse rescue in North Kingstown. It’s the home of Reno, a blind mustang rounded up in Nevada almost 20 years ago.
They are looking to not only stop the roundups, but change federal policy as well.
They said the Bureau of Land Management “Three Strike” policy allows kill buyers to purchase wild horses not adopted or purchased after the third adoption/sale event.
After living a life of freedom on public lands, “Three Strike” horses run the risk of being shipped to slaughter in Mexico or Canada.
Wild horse advocates like Giard want Congress to pass the federal SAFE Act, which prevents the transport of wild or domestic horses across the borders to slaughter facilities. She and others plan to attend a rally later this month in Washington, D.C.
