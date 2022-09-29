KINGSTON, R.I. — For more than a year Marc B. Parlange has gotten to know the University of Rhode Island’s students and staff, and charted his vision for URI as its 12th president, a job he describes as the best in the world.
On Sept. 22 the university celebrated Parlange at an inauguration ceremony held at Edwards Auditorium.
“I’ve always believed a university environment provides the greatest potential for driving change in the world,” Parlange told the audience of family, friends, URI students and faculty, professional colleagues and state and local dignitaries. “There’s something so special about the constantly changing intellectual energy of students.”
URI, he said, will always be in service to the public and residents of Rhode Island. In its 130 years since its founding as a small agricultural college, URI has become a global institution that attracts faculty and students worldwide, offering more than 90 majors in seven colleges, he said.
“We are here today because of the many hands and minds that shaped our campuses and our culture into the place in which we now live, work, play and learn,” he said, acknowledging that the land URI sits on was home to the Narragansett and Niantic people for centuries.
In his remarks, Parlange called URI a proud, vibrant community that welcomed him and his family, including wife Mary and sons, Luc and Brendan.
He paid tribute to, among others, Walter Sheldon Rodman, the first student to earn a Master of Science degree in electrical engineering at the university, and Frank Keaney, the men’s basketball coach who invented the fast break.
He acknowledged Jean A. Marriott, the first female graduate student to receive a Ph.D., and Reverend Hardge, who led the creation of URI’s Talent Development Program. And he quoted former URI president Robert Carothers, who participated in the ceremony.
“We are all part of the university’s rich history, and I am standing here today because of all of you,” he said.
Parlange, the former provost at Monash University, Australia’s largest research university, is positioning URI and the state as global leaders in the Blue Economy and establishing the university as a major hub of Blue Economy activity.
Since he arrived in Kingston, Parlange has developed 20 new Ph.D. fellowships and presided over the opening of the Talent Development Achievement House. He has championed a “one university” approach, bringing people together across disciplines to better tackle pressing problems and more broadly serve local and global communities.
He outlined three core aspects to leading URI as a global research institution.
“First, it’s about people. We will more effectively recruit, reward and celebrate research excellence, public scholarship, innovation and leadership. Second, it’s about an active and engaged learning environment. We will offer all our students more opportunities for experiential learning, internships and career development.
“And finally, it’s about cultivating a sense of place. We will create new spaces and opportunities to collaborate, network, recreate, learn, live and conduct research in an environment built on integrity, honesty and generosity.”
Gov. Dan McKee told Parlange he’s already made extraordinary strides.
“URI is going to play a major role in keeping the momentum going in the state of Rhode Island and in its economy,” McKee said. “URI has always done great things, and is now starting to do even greater things under your leadership.”
Former CVS President and CEO Thomas Ryan, chair of the presidential search committee and member of the URI Board of Trustees, called Parlange a true servant-leader with his own effective style.
“Marc, your enthusiasm is infectious wherever you go,” Ryan said. “Whether it’s soccer or football games, running with ROTC cadets, visiting research labs, eating in dining halls, tagging sharks and even visits to the state house. You bring every voice to the table and you give those voices an opportunity to be heard.”
The ceremony was both a celebration of tradition and a look to the future. The Yootay Singers, featuring members of the Narragansett Indian Tribe, opened the ceremony and URI graduate Rachel (Afua) Ansong recited an inaugural poem, “Akwaaba, Welcome Dear Guest,” which she composed for the occasion.
Margo Cook, chair of the University of Rhode Island Board of Trustees, presented the official URI Presidential Medallion to Parlange. He is the third president to wear the medallion, which was created by URI alumnus Robert C. Corio.
The medallion, hand carved in wax and cast in 6 ounces of 18-karat yellow gold, features the official university seal. The oval links on the medallion’s chain are engraved with the names of URI’s 12 presidents.
“Marc has energized our university through his instant connection with students, faculty and staff, and his vision and drive to instill a commitment to service, excellence and equity across the university,” Cook said. “With a ready smile, he is approachable and accessible. But make no mistake, URI’s president is decisive and keenly focused on making URI a global leader.”
