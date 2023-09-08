The yardstick for good professors matters less that their names are remembered, but more for their inspiration as an eternal candle always flickering in students’ minds.
Dr. Nancy Potter was that kind of professor, say students and colleagues.
She died August 24 at 97 years old at home in South County. Her simple obituary is eight short and sparse paragraphs.
In a Potter-esque way, she leaves her rich and detailed history as a teacher, writer and mentor at the University of Rhode Island from 1947 and long after she retired in 1989 for others to tell.
“My life has been shaped almost totally by the university,” Potter said in 2004 when asked about her life in the University of Rhode Island classrooms. She taught courses, primarily in modern American and British literature and creative writing and served in various administrative positions.
She was also an accomplished short-story writer writing for many journals. In addition, the University of Illinois Press published “Legacies” (1987), a short-story collection and her other work has included the earlier “We’ve Seen the Best of Our Times” (1968) published by Knopf.
In a URI Alumni magazine story in 1987, a colleague, Paul Petrie, remarked, “She is vastly underrated. People are not giving her the credit she deserves. She is one of the best short story writers in this country and people at the university don’t seem to realize it.”
It might not have mattered. The Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame in 1992 did recognize her.
The organization’s website lists her name and accomplishments, including that she directed 50 master’s and doctoral degree student theses. She won Fulbright Senior Lecturer Grants in American Literature in Argentina, New Zealand, and Chile. She also received the President’s Award for Excellence in Teaching.
She was the partner of the late Dr. Nancy A. Sullivan, an accomplished poet once described by Tom Chandler, poet laureate of Rhode Island emeritus, as “one of Rhode Island’s literary treasures…a nationally honored writer for more than four decades.”
Sullivan died at 88 in March 2018 and resided for decades with Potter in their home on the Richmond-West Kingston border.
Potter the Writer
Potter, in her own right, was a short-story writer who captured the interest of many people, including local author and editor Betty Thayer Cotter of Charlestown.
“Her writing was compact, luminous, with a gift for the killer line that makes you stop mid-read. Here’s one: “No one in my family ever seemed to be comfortable in the present.’ (Calendar Day),” Cotter pointed out in a recent interview.
But other gems lurked about that Potter never discussed or even sent students on the hunt to find, but astute writers like Cotter pointed to them: “Weather in this country moves west to east; people, east to west.” (A Thin Place).
Cotter interviewed her for the URI Alumni Magazine and wrote that Potter’s stories, although often told in the colloquialisms of her characters, have an almost old-fashioned elegance to their construction.
“My influences have come from older generations,” Potter told Cotter and said that she counted Mark Twain, Willa Cather, Ellen Glasgow and William Faulkner among them.
Her writing is clean with just enough detail to create an image and enough description to draw a laugh, a raised eyebrow thought or just a simple appreciation of a twist in the narrative.
In “Divorcing the Dead Husband,” published in 1967 in The Kenyon Review, she demonstrates her early deft skill with irony, contrast and subtlety.
“One year after Fred Ryan married Lillian Whitford he drove into the trunk of a 75-year-old oak tree on Route 105 at 7 on a Thursday evening in October, and from the oak tree bounced across the road through a highway fence into a trench below,” she wrote.
“The side of the tree trunk was gouged and its bark shredded; the rubber skid marks punctuated the road for a couple of months. Fred’s body crouched beneath the steering wheel; Lillian, almost unscratched, lay ten feet from the jagged windshield.
Just a few paragraphs later, she writes, “When Lillian was young, she dreamed of marrying a blind man, but, knowing none, she waited for the less needy to notice that she needed them.”
“There is always someone.” Her mother was positive. “You only have to work to be seen.”
In “The Happiest You’ve Ever Been,” published in 1966 in The Massachusetts Review, she opens with “Lois was especially good with old people, unobtrusively putting a hand under their elbows on the steps, patching their mothy memories with hearty laughter.”
Then adds a few sentences later, “Her appearing with old people was one way of staying young and gaining great helpings of virtue effortlessly, but the virtue-collecting was entirely unconscious. You would have thought that she was involved enough in good works during the week.”
Dedicated to Students
In addition to writing, through her many years at URI and later in retirement, Potter continued to give students her time, talents and dedication as a mentor. One beneficiary was J. Michael Lennon.
Lennon is a recognized authority on the playwright and author Norman Mailer. Lennon, who earned his doctorate in 1975 at URI in a study of Mailer, almost didn’t have that chance except for the interest and attention from Potter.
Lennon writes “Mailer’s Last Days: Remembrances of a Life in Literature” (2022 Etruscan Press) recalls proposing in the early 1970s the idea of a thesis on Mailer to his URI advisor, a Nathaniel Hawthorne expert, who at first remained silent.
Skeptical about the idea, the advisor scoffs because Mailer wasn’t dead yet.
Arguing with the advisor was out of the question, so he sought help from Potter, whose American nonfiction class he was then taking. He had made a class presentation on Mailer.
“Dr. Potter, who had encouraged me to present the Mailer report, was a subtle but powerful presence in the URI English Department. A gay feminist with a shock of black hair, she was a Henry James expert who spoke in paragraphs,” he recalled.
“I liked and admired her. Everyone did. She listened to the replay of my conversation with her colleague about Hawthorne and Mailer, and on my unfocused idea of writing about the shift from fiction to nonfiction in Mailer’s recent work,” he said.
“I don’t think I actually asked her if she would replace the Hawthorne expert. She just announced it. ‘It’s a splendid idea,’ she said, ‘Mailer’s an important writer, and I’d be happy to direct your dissertation,’” Lennon said.
He also gave a glimpse of the young and enthusiastic Potter in a story she told him about her time studying in Boston for her doctorate. She was a fan of Henry James, an author who had captured attention in literary circles then, especially in elite Harvard and other Boston area universities.
A friend called to announce that she had stumbled on a Jamesian artifact in the attic closet of a Beacon Hill building where he’d lived in the 1880s. She rushed over, saw a carefully sealed parcel in heavy paper, and addressed to James.
In it were four union suits — long underwear — with the monogram HJJR (James was a junior) prominently stitched on the upper torso, over the heart, he said.
Nancy and her friend were familiar with his 1888 novel, “The Aspern Papers,” which focuses on the intrusive prying of an unnamed biographer in a hunt for the “sacred relics” of a deceased Romantic poet, Jeffrey Aspern, Lennon recalled.
“After they had gently examined the parcel’s contents, one of them asked: What would James have us do?”
“Simultaneously, they blurted out the only answer: ‘Burn them!’ And they did, proudly, solemnly, in an act of literary solidarity with The Master,” Lennon said.
Lennon noted, “I knew Nancy for over a half-century (and she) remained a warm presence, shrewd editor, and loyal friend to me and my wife, Donna, until her death.”
“She read and commented on drafts of most of my essays and books, and advised me about publishers, editors, etc. I dedicated one of my books — “Selected Letters of Norman Mailer,” published by Random House in 2014, to her, and praised her editorial acumen in the appreciation of several other of my books,” he said.
Influence of Education, War
Granddaughter of a Civil War widow, Potter’s grandmother put money aside to help fund her future grandchild’s education. Potter was 16 when she entered college and 19 when she graduated, she said during 1995 and 2004 interviews about her education.
She earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Tufts University without worrying about how to pay for her education, thanks to her grandmother. She obtained her doctorate from Boston University.
She attended college during World War II, significantly influencing her as a young woman and writer.
She explained some of her thoughts in a 1995 interview to South Kingstown High School student Breana Comiskey for her ninth-grade Honors English class project called “What Did You Do In The War, Grandma?” It focused on how older women looked back at the war.
“I had been 16 when I went into college and just 19 when I left. It was two years and eight months that I was at Tufts University. We squeezed four years into that time,” Potter told Comiskey. “There were no vacations. We had a day at Christmas and a day at Thanksgiving and that was about it. The idea was to get classes through so that they would be ready for the war.”
She talked about thinking about the war from its start when she was 14 years old, helping to support a “Buddies Club” by writing letters to homesick soldiers and others needing support, hearing about college and high school classmates dying and comforting others.
A friend one day received news that a fraternal twin had died.
“After she got the message, we just simply sat through the entire night trying to think of things to say to her, and we couldn’t come up with anything very extraordinary,” Potter said.
War eventually brought both sourness — despite being patriotic — and enlightenment about a more comprehensive view of humanity that would influence her perspective.
“My enthusiasm about the war began to pause when the bomb was dropped. Our sense of the justice and the worth and the rectitude of the war were beginning to be challenged then,” she said about people tiring of sacrifice and unmet expectations — as found recently with the COVID pandemic — of returning to a life they had known.
She turned to her developing liberal thoughts and the atomic bombs dropped in August 1945 on Hiroshima and Nagasaki and desires for the war to end and save American soldiers’ lives, but with a cost.
“Yet, was it fair to kill perhaps 200,000 people to save the lives of 25, 30, 50,000 American soldiers?” she asked.
“I remember a great number of us sitting there crying because it had been a terrible experience of losing friends and having had this part of what we considered our youth used up by the war, but also because all these Japanese had died whom we’d never get to know,” Potter reflected, turning back to woman still a teenager.
Then she turned to what it had done to her, but told it through what she saw in friends and others her age.
“And that seemed very wrong — very wrong. I think for girls and women, and perhaps boys and men, of my generation, the war forced them to grow up prematurely,” she said.
“It made them far more serious about the bare realities of life: life, death, values. It robbed them, in a sense, of some childhood. Perhaps it was a good thing. But it made us more critical of later generations who seemed to have a somewhat easier time,” Potter said.
As a young woman just entering college, she received a scholarship created to honor soldiers killed during World War I. Along with her grandmother’s assistance, this award would influence her generosity to other students in financial need.
“I remember standing in front of the bursar’s office with the envelope in my hand and thinking if I ever earn some money I will be sure to establish something to pay tribute to all the good people who helped me,” recalled Potter, professor Emerita of English, in an interview many years ago.
She was a woman whose experiences and perceptions developed innate critical thinking skills and a growing insight into the complications of life over which little control could sometimes be thrust.
She would later endow URI with funds to support a scholarship in her name to help students through a university education. It accented her mentoring to help students find their own sense of self and life’s path to pursue that comes subtly, but surely, in those college years often now dubbed sleep-away education camp.
Extraordinary Professor
Winifred Brownell, dean at the time of URI’s College of Arts and Sciences, said in a 2004 interview, that Potter was an extraordinary professor.
“Nancy Potter remains one of the most intelligent, eloquent, witty, gracious, and generous people I’ve had the pleasure of meeting in my life,” she said at the time.
“She has shared her generosity by investing in the best and the brightest at URI to reward them for their excellence and ensure that they have an opportunity to earn an affordable college education. Nancy’s career and her life exemplify the very best we can be,” Brownell said.
Potter preferred to pull back the curtains, let students take center stage, and remain in the shadows. Yet she was a pragmatist who understood that supporting endowments is essential because they are the underpinnings for many students earning a college degree.
Pointing out fellow benefactors at a donor and recipient luncheon once, she told all scholarship recipients: “These are people with luck, pluck, and a good heart that you may grow into someday.”
“It’s not about paying back for what they received,” Potter said about her message to students, whether teaching or mentoring them or giving them a scholarship. “It’s about remembering…it’s a gesture, a trust that you place in them.”
In the historic Pachaug Cemetery, on Voluntown Road in small Griswold, CT, where Potter grew up, a polished granite headstone says “Potter.” It stands in contrast to many other surrounding sandstone or limestone markers looking faded and dull — some moss encrusted — by almost two centuries of weathering.
In brief lettering is “Nancy A. Potter PhD, June 28, 1926” and no death date drilled out yet.
The stone creates an afternoon shadow over dirt and flowers on her freshly covered grave. Right below her name is “Nancy A. Sullivan, PhD, July 3, 1929 - March 18, 2018,” with some sun poking on freshly mowed green grass on this adjacent plot.
Candles a few hundred yards away flicker like fireflies, dots that also light a night’s darkness, a twinkling reminder of people who have touched the lives of others.
