SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Over the course of his decades of service, Rhode Island State Police Superintendent Col. James Manni has responded to hundreds of emergency calls involving life-threatening situations.
But local resident Jim Manni, 60, faced an entirely different kind of potentially deadly event over the summer, and he came to depend on paramedics that he calls unsung heroes of South Kingstown.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that they saved my life,” he said. “I can’t say that enough.”
Manni was at home on July 23 trimming weeds around his pool in South Kingstown – he prides himself on his immaculate landscape.
Manni’s mind that day was on his mother, who passed away from COVID, and who was born on that date.
While working around the pool, he somehow disturbed a swarm of yellow jackets. The bees emerged from the ground and stung him several times, and Manni said it hurt but that he’s used to bee stings. He’s been stung many times in his life, including six weeks earlier.
This time would be different.
His wife, Tracey, was home that day, but usually she’s out running errands or shopping, he said. After a few “choice expletives,” he went indoors to take a pain reliever. It was only moments later that the situation changed.
“I knew something was not right,” Manni said. He decided to head upstairs to take a cold shower.
Tracey said she heard a thud from upstairs. She went up to see what had happened and found Manni on the bathroom floor, out cold.
“Later she said I looked dead. I was unresponsive, unconscious,” Manni said.
Tracey called 911 – the first time she’d had to make such a call. The dispatcher on the other end helped her assess her husband’s condition – pulse, breathing and other vital signs. He was still breathing.
“I stayed on the line the whole time. It was the longest six minutes of my life,” she said.
South Kingstown paramedics Sarah Peet and Keith DeCesare were nearby, having just returned to their station on Route 1 after responding to another call.
“We had just gotten back from another call. I don’t think we’d been there long,” DeCesare said.
They arrived at Manni’s home six minutes after Tracey’s call.
Peet and DeCesare quickly assessed the situation: Manni was in anaphylactic shock as a result of an allergic reaction to the stings. EMS Lt. Frank Capaldi was soon on the scene, but Peet remained the team leader of the effort to save Manni.
“Sarah had started an IV and Keith was preparing stuff,” Capaldi said. “I’m there for support, to get equipment and medications, and find a way out, to extricate (the patient).”
Slowly waking up, Manni first heard Peet’s soothing voice as she was giving him a second round of epinephrine to revive him.
“It took two attempts to resuscitate me,” he said. “I could hear my wife sobbing. Everyone was very upset.”
Manni woke up and said he felt fine, and wanted to get up and walk, but Peet and the others put a stop to that.
“His blood pressure was so low that it couldn’t sustain the organs in the body. All the blood shunts to the core organs,” Peet said. “If a few more minutes went by he would’ve been in cardiac arrest and we’d be doing other things to him.”
The South Kingstown crew took him to South County Hospital for more monitoring and care.
A delay of minutes – because the ambulance crew was at another call, or was in nearby Narragansett giving mutual aid, or out of commission for 40 minutes due to decontamination after a COVID transport – would have meant the end of Manni’s life. It’s a fact he’s keenly aware of, he said several times.
“I’ve been shot at, I’ve rolled cruisers over at high speed. I never thought a bee would be able to bring me down to this level,” he said.
Manni made a very public “thank you” to his own heroes Monday during South Kingstown’s Town Council meeting – presenting them each with floral bouquets as a token of his deep appreciation. The council gave the paramedics a proclamation honoring them.
He said it’s important to recognize EMS workers and paramedics, who often go unnoticed after major emergencies – unlike their police and fire brothers and sisters.
“I’m so thankful my wife was in the yard. I’m so thankful that EMS was close and that they had a rescue to send,” Manni said. “The way they responded and the professionalism they showed me and my family that day was second to none.”
He’s quick to point out that the paramedics had no idea about his role as the top state police officer.
“Not that it mattered anyway. They would treat everyone the exact same way,” he said. “Every tax dollar I’ve paid, times a thousand, times a million, was worth it for those six minutes.”
Manni was able to leave South County Hospital later that night and was back at work the following Monday.
He now carries an EpiPen to administer epinephrine if he’s stung again; he is getting treatment to try and de-sensitize his body from stings.
As for his yard, Manni will have to have someone else tend to it. Tracey said he’s benched for good.
“Hired a landscaper the next day,” he said.
“The John Deere tractor went up for sale the next day,” she added.
Manni’s taken the notoriety around his medical incident in stride, saying it’s not about him but about the exemplary level of care South Kingstown’s EMS crews provide, daily, to all their patients. He wants everyone to know the value of that.
“There’s no price you can put on this,” Manni said. “When you need good rescue personnel, you would pay any price for them.”
