The North Kingston School Committee showed support for the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Subcommittee and board member Jen Lima amid debate regarding a proposal to recall Lima at their regularly-scheduled meeting Tuesday night. Debate regarding the DEI sub-committee dominated the majority of citizen’s comments during the meeting as some citizens expressed concern for the work the subcommittee is doing and the agenda proposed by its mission statement. The school committee voiced support for the subcommittee’s work and for Lima, who has become the focus of those opposing it. Lima is far from the only local or state politician facing backlash from constituents who have called for, or initiated, a recall less than a year after the 2020 election. Also Tuesday, California Governor Gavin Newsom easily defeated a recall effort that cost taxpayers an estimated $300 million or more. Do you believe it should be more difficult for citizens to recall an elected official after an election? Why or why not? Let us know below and cast your vote in this week's poll.

