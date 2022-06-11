SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The town of South Kingstown's Pride event that took place last summer is set to return as an annual tradition, with the efforts of two graduating high school seniors and local businesses playing a big part.
The Wakefield Pride celebration set for June 23 is a continuation of an event started in 2020 by Magnolia Longworth to recognize and support fellow LGBTQIA members of the community.
The 3 p.m. festivities will kick off with an all-inclusive car parade through Main Street in Wakefield. Vehicles and marchers decorated with rainbow flags, colorful streamers and balloons, and signs of support from parents and siblings makes its way from the Peace Dale Congregational Church to Wakefield Elementary School.
The revelry continues at the Contemporary Theater Company, with activities including drag performances, raffles from local businesses and items for sale from vendors. It coincides with the Wakefield Village Association’s first Riverfire of the season. A weekly event, Riverfire features a 6 p.m. Thursday lighting of the Saugatucket River, plus live music, shopping and more downtown.
Longworth, who has said she has been on the receiving end of taunts ever since coming out as bisexual in eighth grade, organized the first parade. Held in 2020 in the grip of COVID and social distancing, the sophomore’s inaugural parade drew about 15 cars.
The number of participants more than doubled last year, after Longworth teamed up with fellow junior Evan Travis to expand the offerings and involve local businesses.
“This is just amazing,” Longworth said at the time. “I think I’ve only known like five gay people, and this is just a whole bunch of gay people, so this is great.”
Now South Kingstown High School seniors, Longworth and Travis want to ensure the celebration continues.
Longworth announced the formation the non-profit South County Pride Foundation early this year as a senior project. One of its aims is to raise money to keep local Pride events going — members have set up a GoFundMe at gofundme.com/support-south-county-pride.
“We strive to honor those who paved the road before us, and acknowledge our BIPOC siblings in and outside our community,” foundation board member Lou Chrostowski, the fundraiser’s organizer, said. “(South County Pride Foundation) is all inclusive, and hopes to inspire youth to speak out against hate and injustice in our community.”
Support from local businesses continues to grow, organizers said. Partnering with the Wakefield Village Association’s Ken Burke and Michelle Sansevero, Christopher Simpson and Tammy Brown from the Contemporary Theater, and Ken Tetzner of Phil’s Restaurant created last year’s success, according to the foundation. The South County Chamber of Commerce, South County Hospital and Rock Spot have taken on active roles as well.
Funds raised will be used to support the annual Pride celebration and continued community outreach and education.
The month of June is Pride month, a month where the world’s LGBTQ communities come together and celebrate the freedom to be themselves.
On June 1, Gov. Dan McKee and Lt. Governor Sabina Matos hosted a celebration of Pride and a proclamation signing recognizing June as Pride Month in Rhode Island. Additionally, the Rhode Island State House will be lit up in Pride colors from June 16-18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.