SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown school committee on Tuesday unanimously approved a total 2023-24 Fiscal Year expenditure budget request of $68,339,402 and a general fund of $62,635,680. The request now heads to the town for consideration.
The budget calls for $627,086 in capital funds and $994,000 in Enterprise funds. Donations would account for $4,082,636.
The budget is designed to “maximize education efficiencies,” Superintendent Mark Prince said, while emphasizing “student-centered instructional practices, mental health and well-being of students faculty and staff (and) closing unfinished learning gaps … by building a safety net for struggling learners.
“The … proposed budget is committed to fully supporting our students’ academic, social and emotional growth, while respecting South Kingstown’s residents’ fiscal constraints,” Prince said.
The budget draft was passed amid concerns from the public about a declining student population.
At a budget workshop on Monday, officials noted losses in the area’s enrollment, from the previous fiscal year. According to data presented by school officials, Narragansett’s school district has lost 169 students (from 1,211 down to 1,118) and North Kingstown has lost 243 students (from 3,747 down to 3,620 students).
South Kingstown, since the last fiscal year budget, has lost 457 students (2,918 to 2,679 students), according to the data provided in school officials’ presentation.
Under expenditures for purchased services, an increase in South Kingstown’s student transportation services is anticipated to cause a 4% contractual increase. There is also a foreseen increase in out-of-district tuition, CTE/charter schools, and tuition rate.
Under employee compensations, the proposed budget anticipates a 6% increase in health benefits and 3% increase in dental increase. The district, however, also anticipates a reduction in positions, due to the closure of Curtis Corner Middle School and due to enrollments and scheduling.
Prince in his statement to open Tuesday’s meeting also referenced last year’s elementary school redistricting, middle school combination and closing of Wakefield School as key drivers.
“We anticipated staff reductions, since merging the two middle schools into one school would naturally lead to reductions,” Prince said.
The district on Monday reviewed South Kingstown’s expenditure highlights – one of the main drivers being a district-wide expansion of its Pre-K program.
Elementary school spending will be put toward the addition of Grade 5, a new world language program, and additional literacy support.
For the middle school, money will need to be put toward Broad Rock, Grade 6-8, and the closure of Curtis Corner.
The high school is slated to spend on Career and Technical Education (CTE) teachers and money toward the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC).
Prince said the budget will be modified with any suggested changes and presented to the town manager by March 1.
