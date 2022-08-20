SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A new nine-member School Building Committee will form in South Kingstown to address what educators say are much-needed improvements to the town’s schools.
The move comes more than 15 months after voters overwhelmingly rejected up to $85 million in bonds for a sweeping school facilities improvement program.
Supt. of Schools Mark Prince made the request last month. That request originated from a School Committee resolution in April asking the Town Council to form a new building committee.
“Our current infrastructure is crumbling, and we need to address it,” Prince said.
Prince said the building committee would identify the possibility of three options for the high school.
“One would be a straight out renovation: just knock down the school, put up a new school,” he said. “Another possibility is, move a wall here, move a wall there, do some renovations but keep the footprint. And the third possibility is some combination of one and two.”
That work would take place in what’s typically called Stage II of a building process.
But first there needs to be a Stage I, Prince said.
“We submit an affidavit to the School Building Authority of RIDE, saying that an assessment has been completed and we determined that we have needs,” he said.
Then the newly-formed committee takes those documents in Stage II and determines “what’s the best solution for the community.”
Prince said the committee would have first-hand knowledge of the schools based on site visits and visual inspections.
“We will go to the high school and have a tour of the school with different metrics and then come back and have a conversation based on the data and the visual inspection,” he said.
The committee would present its findings and recommendations to the School Committee and Town Council, early next year.
A Stage I deadline for the town to submit its documentation to the state is Sept. 15, and Prince said the district can do so.
“We’re ready to go,” he said. The committee’s work would begin after the Stage I deadline and conclude around February, he said. To be eligible for maximum state reimbursement dollars for school construction, the work would have to be shovel-ready by Dec. 1, 2023, Prince indicated.
The body would consist of school officials including Prince and South Kingstown High School principal Chip McGair, one member of the School Committee, plus Town Manager James Manni and a member of the community with architectural and construction experience.
It also would include a member with educational knowledge and the school district’s mission, Prince said.
The Town Council spent some time recently discussing the various requirements of both the town’s charter and Rhode Island Department of Education regulations spelling out membership on a school building committee.
Prince compiled a list of nine people recommended to serve on the board, and Town Solicitor Mike Ursillo outlined the legal reasons for why certain officials must be members. It’s up to the council to “plug in” four positions on the committee, Ursillo said.
Council members said they hope the new building committee is able to avoid the “pitfalls” of prior committees.
“The community needs to see the process be fair and vetted and not appear to have some of the problems that constrained the last school building process where it seemed to be a fiasco at times,” Council member Deborah Bergner said. “Ultimately, the bond is coming through here. To understand the process is important.”
Bergner ended up voting no to the formation of the committee based on discomfort with how members were selected, rather than the makeup of the committee.
