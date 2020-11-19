Veterans and job-seekers are getting a hand from Ocean State Job Lot, which announced the return of its annual Buy, Give, Get coat donation program and its plans to hire 50 employees for its North Kingstown distribution center.
The Buy, Give, Get program started Oct. 29. Any customer who buys a warm winter coat at Job Lot for $40 and gives it back to the store as a donation to veterans in need will get a $40 Crazy Deal gift card to be used for a future purchase online or at any Ocean State Job Lot store. The coats have a retail value of between $80 and $120.
During its last Buy, Give, Get program in 2019, the Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation donated more than 30,000 winter jackets to veterans. This year, approximately 40,000 winter coats will be available for purchase to distribute to those in need through Job Lot’s partner organizations.
“What started out as a 600-coat test just a few years ago has blossomed into one of the largest programs of its kind serving veterans in need across the region,” Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation Executive Director David Sarlitto said. “Last year, our customers helped us to donate warm winter coats to approximately 35,000 veterans, and we hope to exceed that this year.”
The coats will be distributed at the conclusion of the program to veterans’ organizations in partnership with a multi-state network of more than 50 veteran support agencies, organizations, assistance programs and action groups serving New England, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
The Rhode Island-based Job Lot, a family-operated discount retail chain with 143 stores and 5,600 employees in New England, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, also announced it is hiring up to 50 full-time and part-time warehouse associates to work out of its distribution center at 375 Commerce Park Road in North Kingstown.
“At Ocean State Job Lot, we are constantly looking to extend our reach and expand our offerings,” Job Lot Director of Supply Chain and Logistics Jeff Enright said. “With our continued growth comes an increase in the great employment opportunities at our distribution center, where all the magic happens.”
Those who are interested in these career opportunities may visit oceanstatejoblot.com/careers-distribution-center to apply.
In 2019, Ocean State Job Lot opened a new location in Wakefield at 688 Kingstown Road, home of Benny’s until that retailing giant closed its stores. Job Lot had moved from a smaller location on Old Tower Hill Road.
This year, Job Lot has focused on meeting intense consumer demand for staples like toilet paper, disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer as COVID-19 hit.
But it’s also continued to give back. In March, the charitable foundation created a fund and gave $250,000 in seed money to help first responders, hospitals and other medical facilities.
Job Lot’s charitable foundation has a long history of philanthropic leadership, supporting numerous causes, including feeding the hungry, helping the homeless, assisting veterans and military families, aiding animal rescue, caring for children, advancing healthcare, supporting the arts and promoting learning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.