NORTH KINGSTOWN (AP) — Thirteen people were taken to the hospital Thursday after an ammonia leak at a Rhode Island food-processing plant, officials said.
A hazardous materials crew responded to the Taylor Farms facility in North Kingstown at about 9:30 a.m.
None of the injuries is considered serious, Town Manager A. Ralph Mollis told WPRI-TV.
About 600 employees were evacuated while hazmat crews cleared the scene, fire Chief Scott Kettelle told WLNE-TV. The ammonia came from the company's freezers, he said.
The situation was under control by noon.
Taylor Farms makes prepared foods.
The state departments of Health and Environmental Management also responded to the scene.
