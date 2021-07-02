When 11-year-old Grace Lunardelli came to the Pods Swimming pool in East Providence on Tuesday morning to take part in a Pods Swim Clinic featuring retired U.S. Olympian and fellow Rhode Islander Elizabeth Beisel, there was no way she was going to forget one particular item at home.
According to Grace, her English teacher at her Barrington school had asked the students a couple of months ago to write an essay on someone they admired.
Being a butterflyer on the in-house Gators Swim Club, she chose Beisel, and brought the paper for the Olympian to read prior to the clinic’s start. Grace not only got her wish and an autograph on said essay – but a bit more.
So touched by the gesture, Beisel let out an “Awwwwww!” and gave the young swimmer a hug.
Following that embrace, Grace safely put away her prized new possession.
“Meeting her is a dream come true! I wrote it for a homework assignment, and I knew right away it would be on Elizabeth,” she said softly. “I wrote about her life and why she’s famous, and what she means to me. She’s my hero; she’s won Olympic medals. I look up to her, and it’s amazing to have her autograph! I can’t believe I met her!”
Over 50 other swimmers ages 8 to 18 who registered for the clinic had the same opportunity – and reaction – on Tuesday.
“I’m so excited, and it’s because I love swimming. Elizabeth is so cool!” said Julia Crowder, 12, of Coventry. “I’m here to be taught by an Olympian, and that’s unbelievable! I had her sign my purse, and I’m going to keep that forever!”
That purse read “Mermaids Have More Fun.”
Offered Hunter Dubois, 13, a breaststroker/freestyler from Rumford: “I have a blue Elizabeth Beisel T-shirt, and she signed that. Meeting her is crazy. What makes it most exciting is that she comes from Rhode Island, just like us, and she made it all the way to the Olympics. That gives us all hope!”
“This is really a cool thing we have here – Rhode Island swimming,” she said. “We’re a family, and right now, I’m the only Olympic swimmer from here. I’m retired now, so I’m passing that title on to you. Are you willing to accept it?”
She spoke of the time she as a youngster attended a similar clinic at Brown University, and the coach told the group they if they work very hard, “One of you some day will swim in the Olympics, and that someone was me!”
She asked the swimmers if they knew which Olympics she represented Team USA, and one answered accurately 2008, 2012 and 2016.
“The thing is, you don’t have to be 6-6 and have size 14 feet to make the Olympics,” she explained. “The three things that I did that helped me make it were believe in yourself, work hard and a love for racing. None of those requires talent, but you need them all to succeed.”
Beisel recalled her first Olympic Trials prior to the 2008 Beijing Games; she was only 15 and had qualified in the 400-meter individual medley, but was incredibly nervous before the prelims. Beisel nevertheless finished in the top eight and qualified for the evening finals.
She claimed that whole afternoon, she couldn’t eat, drink, nap because she was so nervous.
“A friend of mine said to me, ‘Elizabeth, you’re about to make the Olympic team! How cool is that?’” Beisel said. “I looked at her, looked at the ground, looked back at her and threw up all over her!”
She spent hours crying, but went to the pool that night for warmups, and her coach could tell just by her technique something was gravely wrong.
“Coaches can always tell when something’s wrong, just by how you’re swimming or how you’re acting,” she said. “He knew I was beyond nervous and called me out of the water. He said, ‘Elizabeth, you’re about to make an Olympic team! You can do it.’ I just shook my head, so he called some random man over to talk to me; I had never seen him before.
“My coach introduced him and told him of my nerves, and I’m like, ‘Who is this guy?’ but he pulled out a gold medal. He said, ‘Elizabeth, if you don’t believe in yourself tonight, you’ll never win one of these.’ That made me think.
“You know what happened? I went from throwing up all over my best friend to crying to becoming a member of the Olympic team.
“You have to remember, we work so hard, and we put the miles in, or the money in the bank. Nerves are always a part of it; you have nervousness because you care, but you can’t let them overtake you. Whenever you get behind the blocks and you’re nervous, think of me. Think of the story I told you, and that will give you confidence.”
**
Beisel also spoke about critical it is to love to race, and as an example provided her final World Championships qualifier. She indicated she knew she was a long shot to make the U.S. squad, and because of that, felt no nervousness whatsoever before she took the blocks for the 400 IM. She knew only the top two qualify for the team – and that she was in trouble after her breaststroke leg.
“When I touched at 300 meters, I was so far behind the girls in first and second I couldn’t see them, but I did see someone with me at the wall,” she described. “I knew that it was my last race, and that I wouldn’t make the team; I also knew that the girl near me was only 15, Brooke Forte, and I was 24. I thought, ‘You’re going to make it someday, but not today!’
“We went the last 100 nearly stroke for stroke, but I beat her by two hundredths of a second, and I was so happy; I was going crazy!” she continued. “When I looked up at the scoreboard, I saw a DQ next to the name of one of the girls who finished in the top two.
“You know what that meant? I finished third, but she was out and I stepped into second; I made the team! That’s what I mean about racing. You have to love to race!”
It was obvious from the beginning this was about a lot more than simply technique and training methods.
“When you have just two hours with the kids, you’re going to have more of an impact on them talking about the mental side of the sport than getting in the water and giving them a few drills they’ve probably already done,” Beisel said during a break. “I want to instill that wisdom and that experience on them so they can draw on that when they’re about to step up for the biggest race of their lives.
Keith Hartmann, a 14-year-old Barringtonian and backstroker/distance freestyler, said she was thankful for such an opportunity.
“It feels almost unreal that she’s here; I never thought I’d have an opportunity to meet her,” he said. “My heart was beating a mile a minute! The best part of all this is she’s a native Rhode Islander. Whenever we go to championship meets, we can look up at the record boards and see her name and time there.
“It’s amazing to think about, that she started just like us.”
Beisel gearing up for busy summer
Beisel just loves conducting youth clinics around her home state of Rhode Island.
“Obviously, I haven’t done many of these over the past year and a half, but during a normal year, I try to do one every other week,” she said. “My goal here is just to inspire the kids, to make somebody really happy and make their day, but also raise money for Save the Bay,” she said. “That’s why we’re here as well, to keep Narragansett Bay clean for races like Save the Bay, which I’ll be doing in a couple of weeks.”
Most of these folks at the pool last saw Beisel on television in Omaha, Neb., site of the U.S. Olympic Trials swimming events. There she worked with play-by-play commentator Mike Tirico and color analyst Rowdy Gaines.
“I’m a color analyst for NBC Sports, so I’m giving the color side of each race,” she said. “It’s so much fun! I’m like Rowdy’s little sister, and he’s graciously showing me the ropes, he’s done it for so long. Rowdy’s taken me under his wing and taught me so much.
“Now I’ll be heading to Tokyo in a few weeks to do the Olympics, and I’m really looking forward to that.”
Yet another way she’s giving back to her favorite sport is her announcement she will swim from Narragansett to Block Island on Aug. 30. It’s a 12.5-mile trip. Beisel’s father Ted was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in December, so the swim will be a fundraiser for cancer research.
“Right now, I’m trying to swim every single day, but that’s obviously up in the air because some days I just can’t get to it; I’m too busy,” she stated. “I’m trying to start this week swimming every day in the ocean. I’m fine physically, but what I need to do is start acclimating my body to the cold water, get used to being in cold water for extended periods of time. It takes a while.”
I wanted to do something with my swimming platform to give him something to look forward to but also to raise money for research,” she said.
All of the proceeds from the swim will go to Rhode Island hospitals and cancer research.
Ask Liz if she’s slightly nervous about making that marathon swim, she admitted, “I’ve never done anything like this before, but the good news is it’s not a race. I don’t have to beat anybody; I don’t have a record or a time to beat. All I literally need to do is finish, and I’m just going to keep telling myself that this is way easier than fighting cancer and facing what a lot of these people are going through.
“That will be my constant reminder.”
