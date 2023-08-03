NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — An arrest has been made in a car vs. pedestrian hit-and-run case in the Devils Foot Road and McConnel Court area that left two juveniles injured, police said.
Latoya Rose, 38, of North Kingstown has been charged with two counts of duty to stop in accidents resulting in personal injury, police said. She is scheduled to be arraigned in Kent County District Court tomorrow.
Rose is accused of striking two children with her vehicle and fleeing the scene on July 16, police said, adding that both juveniles suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported by the fire department to the hospital.
Capt. John MacCoy on Friday said police do not suspect alcohol or speed to have been a factor in the cause accident.
Police reported that residents in the Devils Foot Road area heard noises “consistent with a collision” at around 10:21 p.m. on the night of the accident and saw a sliver sedan flee the scene toward Post Road.
Video surveillance from a nearby apartment complex picked up the two victims traveling east, police said, adding the vehicle was also found to be traveling east.
Surveillance also recorded the vehicle’s operator turn around, stop, and briefly get out of the vehicle before leaving the area, police said, adding that the operator did not give aid or notify EMS services.
Video evidence was also retrieved from a nearby Season’s Market, which showed the suspect vehicle as a late-model, silver Honda Accord, police said.
Police said, “within minutes” of the collision, a caller reported seeing a female strike a silver sedan with a bat, in a parking lot on State Street.
Upon arrival at the parked car, which was less than one mile east from the location of the incident, officers found that it was a silver 2003 Honda Accord, “with extensive windshield and hood damage, consistent with a pedestrian collision,” police said.
Police were granted a search warrant to look through the vehicle of interest, where “items of potential evidentiary value were seized, with analysis results pending,” according to an affidavit.
The affidavit, released by police on Monday, stated that Rose acknowledged driving her vehicle on July 16 and that she reported to have hit a deer on Devils Foot Road.
The affidavit included that although Rose expressed that she had remorse, she did not admit to knowingly colliding with two children, reiterating, “I really thought I hit a deer.”
In contact with investigators, the affidavit documents Rose stating, “no, I’m not OK. Nothing about this is OK with me. Since the news story broke, I’m, like, horrified and overwhelmed … I hope that the kids are alright because I feel so horrible.”
