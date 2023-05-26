SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Sydney Cagnetta likes making the magic happen backstage in a theater performance and she’s now front stage bringing it all together.
The junior at South Kingstown High School is the co-director, with faculty member Ryan Muir, producing for the first time in four years a spring play called “Puffs” and the hilarious tale of going through magic school.
Indeed it is about magic on many different levels for this nearly 17-year-old.
“I like making the magic happen backstage, and being a part of the wonders that make the shows that much more incredible,” she said last October in an interview talking about her role in the technical side of the theater.
Added to that now are the thoughts, “This is a completely new experience for me as a student, and it’s been fascinating to watch this show come together from a completely new perspective,” she said Sunday in an email interview between rehearsals schedules.
“PUFFS” or “Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic” is a comedy play that tells the story of the Puffs, a group of well-meaning, loyal rejects who are not destined to save the world.
The play follows Wayne, a boy from New Mexico, and his friends Oliver and Megan, who are sorted as Puffs at a Wizarding school in England. They face various challenges and adventures as they try to learn how to be wizards and avoid evil.
The 2015 original play by New York-based playwright Matt Cox is a parody of the Harry Potter book series by J. K. Rowling, but from the perspective of the “Puffs.”
The New York Times said the play is “a FAST-PACED ROMP through the ‘Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic.’ For POTTERphiliacs who grew up alongside Potter and are eager to revisit that world, ‘PUFFS’ exudes a jovial, winking fondness for all things Harry!”
And anything Potter just adds to Cagnetta’s thrill and interest in the performing arts that captures a large part of her life.
“I am a complete and total Harry Potter nerd, and I have been since I was six or seven years old, so the fact I was even able to direct a show based on Harry Potter was thrilling in itself,” she said. “Seeing this show come to life has been entirely enchanting and so interesting as someone who’s always loved the story. I also love the way each actor has taken their character and made it their own.”
With other shows, a director may see an actor grow into the character, but for this show, she said, she has seen the actors develop and grow their characters into their ideas about the characters to be played.
Muir, a veteran at putting on high school plays in South Kingstown, likes to give every student interested a role whether it might be technical assistance, stage management, communications or performing.
Cagnetta said, “We have 50 or so roles split up amongst about 23 actors. The original show only had nine actors for these many roles. Splitting it up allowed many students to have opportunities for this show.”
“With a larger cast than the original version, it’s interesting to see group moments, many only having a few people in it originally, transform into these larger scale scenes with new meanings,” she said.
It happened to Victoria Hancock, 17, who plays Megan Jones in the production.
“She’s the exact opposite of all the characters I have played before and very different from myself. I’ve had to learn a lot and try new things,” she explained.
“It’s been a great experience getting to learn how to act a different character and learning I can do more than just one type of role. I’ve grown so much and can’t wait to show everyone how all my hard work paid off,” Hancock said.
And, like the many other Potter aficionados in her generation growing up with that series, Muir’s selection of the play nails the natural inclinations of transferring that interest to the production.
“My favorite thing about Puffs is all the funny little Harry Potter jokes and references that I know because I read all the books and watched all the movies,” she said.
“There are also a lot of parallels that tie into the books that are really smart and funny and I never would’ve thought of,” Hancock added.
Eloise Stabille, who plays Xavia Jones along with other characters has been able to put a comical and energetic spin on her character. Kaitlyn Swint, who is the narrator, has made the character more sarcastic and a bit more joyous and energetic than the original character.
“Theater has become an incredibly important hobby to me because it’s always a nice ice-breaker into a new space,” Swint said.
“When I started high school, I was virtual so the first real school experience I had with other people was theater. People in the Rebel Theater group are always looking for new faces and make you feel safe in a space where you belong,” the junior added.
Dewni Weerakkody, a junior, plays Hannah in the production. Through her experience, she also sees real life portrayed on the stage.
“In a lot of ways, the Puffs relate a lot to theater kids. We might not be seen as often as other groups but we’re still here, having fun, doing what we love as a community, and putting on great performances for all to enjoy,” she said.
Cagnetta added, “This show is a lot more versatile with certain parts than you would normally see, so being able to have a lot of personal input for me and other students is quite interesting.”
It’s an observation to be expected. She has been involved in high school productions as well as others at The Contemporary Theater Company in South Kingstown. While she’s interested in theater and plans a place for it after high school, it won’t be her career, she said.
“I do plan on minoring in either theater or technical theater in college, but have more aspirations such as double majoring in psychology and art,” Cagnetta said.
Her overall observations of the play might very well be also said about her development as a director bringing creative direction to the theatrical and acting aspects of the show.
“I have watched this production come together in the acting sense, where I see the actors grow into their character and become more comfortable with their lines,” she said.
Performances are scheduled for Friday May 26, and Saturday, May 27, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students and high school staff. Tickets can be purchased online at onthestage.tickets/show/rebel-theater-group/
