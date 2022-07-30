NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The story Chris Boyd tells about a near miss with death is one Dr. Vincent Criscione never likes to hear.
The Narragansett dermatologist knows that delay with a skin cancer diagnosis could mean disaster. So, too, now does Boyd of Charlestown, who learned in the fall of 2013 about the consequences of waiting to get a suspicious mole checked out.
“A doctor at the time said to me, you need to get this removed in a month or you are going to have some real long-term problems. I knew that meant I might be dead,” said Boyd flatly about hearing the news that his kind of melanoma skin cancer was among the worst.
The spot was on his back. A place he didn’t look at and a place on his skin that he didn’t see regularly in a mirror. “I was in the woods that summer, a stick, hit me and that spot felt pretty sore, more than it should,” he said.
By coincidence, he had an appointment in September with a dermatologist, whom he didn’t see often. At the time, he paid for the services out of pocket as a self-employed worker because he tried to cut back on expenses.
“The physician’s assistant saw it and said, ‘This doesn’t look good,” he recalled, and told him if he didn’t hear back in 14 days all was okay. On day 13, the phone rang.
“She said I had a pretty substantial melanoma,” Boyd recalled, and then an oncologist he saw shortly after gave him the worse news that it needed to be removed immediately or cancer would spread to other organs.
Estimated costs: $30,000 to $40,000 for the removal and treatment. He didn’t have it. Luckily a childhood friend was a doctor and set up an operation in Salt Lake City, Utah, and got the cost reduced to $15,000.
Doctors removed “a piece of my back that was about the large size of pumpkin pie that you get at Thanksgiving,” he said. On his way home back to Rhode Island and while waiting at the airport, pathologists, who were examining the removed cancerous skin, called him.
“’We just want you to know you are totally clear,’” he said. “I broke down and cried. Here’s this gigantic guy crying in the airport. Someone asked what was wrong and I just said my life was saved and pulled up my shirt and showed him this gigantic scar.”
Boyd has had some repeated issues with skin cancer, but none as serious and he is now a patient at South County Dermatology, where Criscione is a staff physician. It has a Narragansett office not far from the beaches where sunbathers soak up those rays each summer.
“The incidence of every skin cancer we talk about increases with age,” explained Criscione. Skin checks, like those Boyd didn’t do and now gets more frequently, are one of his everyday tasks with patients. Boyd, now 69, had spent years since childhood in the sun every summer.
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control, its latest statistics show that in 2019 in Rhode Island melanoma ranked seventh among 10 leading new cases of cancer in the rate per 100,000 people.
The American Cancer Society’s estimates for melanoma in the United States for 2022 are: About 99,780 new melanomas will be diagnosed (about 57,180 in men and 42,600 in women). About 7,650 people are expected to die of melanoma (about 5,080 men and 2,570 women).
While deadly if left untreated, melanoma isn’t the only skin cancer that can show up. Basal cell and squamous cell, while less dangerous, also appear and can get worse without treatment.
Skin Checks
From any point of view, Criscione said, the issue is serious and everyone needs to be concerned about it. Prevention starts with checking your skin frequently, he said.
He recommended using the common and easily remembered method of “ABCDE” - an alphabet guide to watching for something serious developing with skin moles.
- A - Asymmetrical
- B - Borders that are irregular or jagged.
- C - Colors that vary.
- D - Diameter -- any greater than six millimeters or larger than the head of a pencil eraser, though they can be smaller.
- E - Evolving or changing.
“When in doubt, get it checked out,” he said. “I’d say that 40 percent of the skin cancers I diagnose are what I find and I’d say that 60 percent are things the patient has identified,” he added.
“Getting in early to a dermatologist and getting a diagnosis and treatment is the clearest way to try to avoid prolonged problems with skin cancer of any kind.” The longer anyone delays getting a diagnosis, most especially with melanoma, the worse an outcome can be, he said.
The age at which one starts getting full skin examinations and the frequency of skin examination with a dermatologist depends on risk factors, such as personal or family history of skin cancer, numerous moles, fair skin, history of sun exposure and burns, etc, he said.
“For example, I see mostly adults for yearly skin examinations, but I do see a few children and some teenagers regularly who have a history of numerous moles, family history of melanoma or history of atypical moles,” Criscione said.
The American Academy of Dermatology recommends that everyone perform regular skin self-exams to detect skin cancer early, when it’s most treatable. Those who notice any new or suspicious spots on their skin, as well as anything changing, itching or bleeding, should see a board-certified dermatologist.
“That being said it is never too early or late to start seeing a dermatologist and many dermatologists recommend yearly full skin examinations starting in the mid-twenties,” he added.
Before seeing a dermatologist for their skin check, a patient should perform a self-examination and make note of any new, changing or unusual spots that they would like to point out to the dermatologist.
The patient should take off any makeup and nail polish to allow for a thorough examination of the skin and nails.
During the visit, a medical assistant will bring the patient into the room and ask if they have any personal or family history of skin cancer or history of atypical moles or precancerous lesions. They will also ask about tanning bed use, sun exposure, sunscreen use and history of sunburns.
The patient will then be given an examination gown and asked to undress. They will typically leave their underwear on unless they have any concerning lesions in these areas.
The dermatologist will then come in and perform an examination, starting with any lesions that are concerning the patient. They will examine the scalp, ears, lips, head, neck, trunk, extremities, hands, feet and nails. They will take photographs of any lesions that they would like to observe.
During the examination, most dermatologists will use a handheld device called a dermatoscope. This is a polarized magnifying device that helps differentiate benign lesions from atypical lesions and skin cancers.
If the dermatologist identifies any precancerous lesions they may be treated during the examination, typically with liquid nitrogen. Suspicious lesions will often require a biopsy. This involves numbing the skin, taking a small piece and sending it to a pathologist for evaluation.
If the lesion is found to be skin cancer, the dermatologist will contact the patient and discuss the type of skin cancer and treatment options. The dermatologist will recommend follow-up, most often yearly or every six months depending on their risk factors.
Prevention
Skin protection starts with the right attitude, the dermatologist said. Criscione acknowledged that getting a timely appointment with a dermatologist could be difficult because increased patient volume puts available times months into the future.
“In our practice, if a patient has a lesion that they or their PCP (primary care physician) suspect to be a skin cancer we try to see them as soon as possible,” he said and that recommendation may help people get appointments in practices sooner.
He noted that baby boomers who are in their 50s and older became exposed to much sun over their life and they are going to get skin cancer although the younger generations are having lower rates of skin cancer due to using sunscreen, he said.
“I do think we’ll see a leveling out of the skin cancer increases at some point because of it,” the physician added.
Sunburns children get at an early age set the stage for skin cancer, most significantly melanoma, to appear in their 40s, 50s and older, he said. The next leading cause is tanning booths where getting a glow can turn into getting life-saving treatments in later years for metastatic melanoma, he said.
He offers a simple saying to remember prevention steps. “Slip. Slap. Slop.”
“Slip on a shirt, slap on a hat and slop on the sunscreen,” he said, adding that this recommendation is more familiar to millennials than their baby boomer parents raised when oil was preferred over sunblock for getting the required summer tan. High-tech sun protective clothing was the material for science fiction stories.
Put on sunblock rated SPF 50 or higher 30 mins before going into the sun and every two hours afterward. Use thick amounts to cover all exposed skin.
Use wide-brim hats that cover the ears and neck, and give the face more protection. Baseball caps don’t offer this extensive cover.
Use sun protective clothing such as t-shirts, long sleeve shirts and sun protective pants when practical in periods of long exposure to direct sunlight.
Wear sunglasses that give prolonged and wrap-around protection to the ultraviolet rays.
Damage from the sun comes from two sources: its ultraviolet rays called UVB and UVA. Sunscreen labeled “broad spectrum” helps to protect from both. A few years ago, doubt existed whether higher SPF products produced stronger protection than lower ones. The data now, he said, suggests higher products give more protection.
“Over the last 30 years (there has been) much higher uses of sunscreen and sun protection,” Criscione said.
He also pointed out that more people are using sun-protective clothing, especially in the past few years.
“Comparing my patients today to 30 years ago, there’s way more awareness. People all the time come in and say ‘When I was younger, no one knew about skin cancers or sunscreens and we didn’t wear anything and this is why I have all these problems.”
Boyd, a melanoma survivor, put it succinctly based on getting his skin checked with barely enough time for effective treatment.
“Somehow, I got out of this miraculously. Everyone should get this skin checked once a year,” he said.
