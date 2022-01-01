Lisa Marenaro, left, the school nurse at Davisville Academy, administers a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Toni Mumford, a school bus driver, during a vaccination clinic held for employees of the North Kingstown School Department facilities in March. This year in Southern Rhode Island was, in many ways, defined by the coronavirus pandemic and a late surge in infections and variants of the virus means the start of 2022 will likely be as well.