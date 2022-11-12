SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The town’s of South Kingstown's new chief of police says he would like to take a page from his time with the Rhode Island State Police and form a unit dedicated to traffic enforcement issues.
The idea was one of several that surfaced during a public forum Nov. 3 on traffic issues in South Kingstown.
The forum, also streamed live on Facebook, was a chance for police to hear from people who live, work and play here what their concerns are — from speeding and one-way violations to parking issues during the summer.
“As a department, we want to hear from the community,” Chief of Police Matthew Moynihan said. “We can’t be everywhere and see everything, so it’s important we get feedback and respond to problems.”
Toward the end of his 24 year career with the Rhode Island State Police, Moynihan established a traffic safety unit in 2019, giving troopers at the various barracks throughout the state responsibility for making traffic enforcement their sole priority.
“That was unique to the state police,” he said. Five troopers within the unit had statewide jurisdiction to focus their work on catching drunken and distracted or reckless drivers, speeders and other traffic violators on the roads.
Many of those techniques are ones Moynihan hopes to make use of locally.
“We know we have a traffic problem in town,” he said. “We could always do better. With the legalization of marijuana we’re going to see a whole new area with impaired driving, that we have to really ensure that our officers have the tools necessary to enforce individuals who are getting behind the wheel while they’re impaired.”
He also serves as co-chairman of the State Traffic Commission, hearing about problems on state roads.
“Already we’ve brought several problems to the commission that are being studied or have been corrected,” he said.
South Kingstown has 28 officers assigned to patrol over three shifts per day.
“That’s really not that many at all,” Moynihan said. The department’s officers responded to 44,000 calls for service in 2021. It handled 4,100 traffic calls since Jan. 1.
Part of what makes the town unique is its relationship with the University of Rhode Island.
Moynihan said he’s met with URI’s chief of police, and that South Kingstown will be “in lockstep” with the university’s department.
The chief also said he’s working closely with the Rhode Island Department of Transportation, specifically on securing grant money for traffic safety initiatives. The department already receives grants for enforcement of speeding, distracted driving and other problems.
The department also is exploring changes to its work schedule, moving from a three-shift schedule to two shifts. That would allow a local unit dedicated to traffic enforcement, Moynihan said.
Another option is using unmarked cars at speed traps instead of the familiar black and white patrol cars.
“We want to mix it up, it’s not being sneaky,” he said. Motorcycle patrol is yet another tool the police could use.
The department also is taking a look at increasing its use of signage, as many people have requested.
“That’s all education,” Moynihan said. “The radar signs that are digital, that flash your speed — we have several here — they’re a great tool. The natural reaction people have when they see that is to step on the brake. If it makes them think for just a minute it’s going to help us with education and lowering the speeds.”
Patrons of the Kingston Free Library told Moynihan of issues around crosswalks at the heavily-traveled Upper College Road. They said they’d like to see the crosswalk on he road between the library and a small parking area across the street restored. It was removed when the road was rebuilt last year.
Moynihan said that because it is a state road at the University of Rhode Island, the matter would probably come before the State Traffic Commission.
Other attendees said out-of-state motorists need more awareness about the left-side exits onto Route 1, cars riding down a one-way stretch of Old North Road and speeders on Post Road in Perryville.
Moynihan said for the latter, the department plans to look at how it deploys its patrols at certain times of year, such as summer, and instituting a beach patrol. The town also could look to hire young people such as students to be community police officers, a tactic he used effectively while chief on Block Island.
