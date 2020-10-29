NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The nearly 50-year-old Bellville Pond fish ladder at Ryan Park is undergoing some needed renovations to help fulfill its job of allowing passage to and from the pond and Annaquatucket River, and then out to sea for the river herring.
“The Annaquatucket River is one of a number of coastal streams in Rhode Island that are important for river herring as a corridor to get from saltwater to freshwater and back again,” Tim Mooney of The Nature Conservancy, which is collaborating on the repairs with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM), said. “The Annaquatucket system, which includes Bellville Pond and Secret Lake, has been a productive herring run in the past. But that run, in the last five to 10 years, has dwindled away to almost no fish because, in order to get into Bellville Pond, the herring have to get through three fish ladders and at least two of them were not passing fish.”
That, according to Mooney, is due to a gradual buildup of sediment and stones over the last half century below the fishway’s dam. That buildup raised the streambed to the point that the river is now too shallow for the river herring, which are about a foot long at maturity, to enter the fishway and ladder. Thus, they can no longer reach their spawning grounds in Bellville.
“The situation at Bellville Pond is similar to what we find at a lot of fish ladders in Rhode Island that were built in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s,” Mooney said. “Not that there’s anything wrong with the ladder itself, but the ladder is a concrete static structure and the river is dynamic and so the ladder was engineered to be able to pass river herring under a fairly narrow range of conditions, and if the river bottom or river water levels change over time, then the river slips out and you don’t get the conditions that the ladder was designed for so the fish just can’t get through there.”
Mooney added that the river herring need about a foot and a half to two feet of water to get through comfortably.
The work, which is slated to be completed by Nov. 5, involves the excavation of a portion of the riverbed and the installation of two rock weirs – which Mooney says are roughly the size of a kitchen stove – downstream of the ladder in order to create resting pools that are at least three feet deep. They will also remove the current fencing on the fish ladder and replace it with a metal grate, along with replacing the current wooden flashboards in the stillway with new ones and locking them into the concrete dam structure to protect them from vandals.
“There’s a footbridge at the ladder, at the dam that goes over the river,” Mooney said. “Between the footbridge and the dam, there are going to be stone structures built in the river that will allow some water to pass but slow it down, so when we put in one of those structures, the river will come up behind it and then spill over. And then we’ll have another one and it’ll spill over into that, so it kind of creates like two steps in the river. It’s almost like a little staircase for fish.”
The work in Ryan Park follows work done by TNC and DEM last year on the Hamilton fish ladder at Boston Neck Road, which saw new weirs added to ensure passage for the river herring.
A key reason for these fish ladders is that the river herring serves as a vital source of food for other animals such as ospreys, seagulls, terns, bluefish and largemouth bass.
“In the spring, the adult river herring will come into places like Narragansett Bay and from there go up coastal streams like the Annaquatucket River to spawn in (places like) Bellville Pond, so they leave the saltwater and enter freshwater,” Mooney said. “The adults spawn and then leave the stream and go back to sea, while the young that hatch out of those eggs, they stick around and they’re heading out about now.”
In particular, river herring have a high fidelity to their natal pond, meaning that they are genetically programmed to return to the pond or estuary where they were born to spawn the next generation.
“If that cycle is broken, the adults don’t live forever, so if there’s a problem with a fish ladder or a series of fish ladders for a long enough amount of time, then you run out of adults who remember to come back to Bellville Pond,” Mooney said. “When river herring are coming in from the ocean into the bay and up these streams, they’re not making a random left turn into a stream and hoping for success. They know where they’re going, so if you lose the population of fish who know how to get to Bellville Pond, it’s going to take a long time for another population to colonize it.”
In order to help create a new population native to Bellville Pond, the DEM’s Division of Fish & Wildlife released hundreds of adult river herring from a healthy run elsewhere in South County to the pond to spawn back in May.
“They spawned, left the system, and then next year, they’ll return to where they belong. But the offspring born in Bellville Pond will identify Bellville Pond as the place they need to come back to,” Mooney said. “Even though they’re leaving the system at barely two inches long and going hundreds of miles offshore to the Atlantic Ocean, those are the fish that are going to come back to Bellville.”
Mooney says it’s possible there’s still a remnant population of adult river herring that remember the way to Bellville Pond, and if so, the ladders will be ready to go by the time they begin returning to South County next April. However, DEM still plans on stocking the pond with adult river herring from healthier runs over the next few years, as those born in Bellville this summer won’t reach the maturity to return to spawn until 2023.
“DEM will continue to stock that pond with fish from another system so that it’s not just one year class that is coming back, but we’re having a series of year classes that keep coming back and eventually it becomes self-sustaining,” Mooney said. “All of this is to say once you lose a herring run, it takes a lot to get it back, but there’s a tremendous payoff in terms of the bass and the bluefish and the ospreys that have been missing this food source otherwise.”
The value of the river herring in the local ecosystem, Mooney points out, can’t be understated.
“The ospreys return from South America and the river herring return from the North Atlantic and the osprey show up when they’re arriving, so that’s often their first meal is a newly-arrived river herring, so if you lose the river herring from the system, the osprey show up and their hunt is a lot harder. And, likewise, when the juveniles are leaving the system at the end of the year, that’s timed with the seabirds and gulls and terns that are fattening up before they migrate back south, so this footlong silver fish is tied in really tightly to the food web that we almost take for granted in the Northeast, so there was a lot of effort,” Mooney said. “We have lost a significant percentage of the population and we’re doing everything we can to get those numbers back up.”
The project comes as a collaboration between TNC and DEM and is funded by a grant from the Rhode Island Coastal and Estuary Habitat Restoration Fund, with in kind contributions from the Town of North Kingstown as the landowner.
Mooney praised the TNC-DEM partnership, saying they come together to help make projects such as these a reality.
“Many, if not all, of these fish ladders are state facilities and were put in by the State of Rhode Island in the first place and TNC brings staff capacity, we bring design capacity through our relationship with the US Fish & Wildlife Service and we bring fundraising ability, so while these are state-owned facilities, the repairs are usually a combination of public and individual fundraising,” Mooney said. “We work really closely with DEM to prioritize which ladder to work on next and to go over the design and go over our plan for improvements and then often it’s TNC that will take the lead on fundraising and contracting and getting the project done on time, so we work really closely with fish and wildlife biologists at the state and federal level.”
Work on the Bellville Pond fish ladder is expected to take place through Nov. 5. For more information on The Nature Conservancy within the state, visit their website nature.org/rhodeisland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.