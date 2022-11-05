NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Ten candidates are vying for five seats on the Town Council this year in Narragansett, where a controversial rental ordinance and development in Galilee are among the key issues for voters.
Candidates are seeking two-year terms in Narragansett’s nonpartisan election. Three incumbents are looking to keep their Town Council seats by the time polls close on Tuesday. Early voting is already taking place.
President Jesse Pugh did not run for re-election, and Patrick Murray is running as a Republican for the District 36 State Senate seat currently held by Democrat Alana DiMario.
This year, the town’s so-called “three-student” ordinance and issues surrounding rentals have dominated the community conversation. The town is waiting for a Superior Court judge to rule on the legality of a new ordinance that limits rental homes to three unrelated students per dwelling.
The state also figures in efforts to redevelop a parcel of land in Galilee, at the site of the former Lighthouse Inn. The Department of Environmental Management has put a halt to any redevelopment of the state property until an assessment is completed.
In addition to incumbents Susan Cicilline Buonanno, Deborah Kopech and Ewa Dzwierzynski, the race includes a mix of former council members and residents who have been active in local politics.
Among them are Matthew Mannix, the president of the council in 2019 and 2020, and Jill Lawler, who also was on the council during that term. Voters rejected both in 2020, when the fate of the new library project at the Pier marketplace was on the ballot.
Cicilline Buonanno, the current president pro tem, has served six terms on the council in the past, including as president. Fellow council members Kopech and Dzwierzynski both are running for re-election to a second term.
Three candidates active in town issues have not served in elected positions this term, but hope to win seats on the council.
The head of Narragansett’s Democratic Town Committee, Winters “Win” Hames III, is on the ballot. Hames, an Economic Development Committee member, has been a candidate for council in the past and has also championed several voter initiatives, including a recent drive to prevent the town from selling its real estate without voter approval.
Resident Steven Ferrandi has entered the race after watching council meetings for 20 years, and is running, he said, as a strong supporter of the town’s “three student” ordinance.
Laurie Kelly, the current chairwoman of the town’s Library Board of Trustees, cited her experience in working with diverse groups on the library project as one of the reasons she’s running for council. She also said she would bring to the table her experience in the financial sector to help analyze town finances.
New faces during this campaign season include attorney Robert Patterson, and Alicia Vignali Henry, a Community College of Rhode Island employee who also heads the town’s new Inclusion Diversity Equity Awareness Committee. Vignali Henry ran two years ago for School Committee.
Narragansett School Committee
Six residents are running for five open seats on the Narragansett School Committee. As with the council, the election is nonpartisan.
The candidates are incumbents Justin Skenyon, Chairwoman Tammy McNeiece, Diane Nobles and Alexander Menzies, plus newcomers Jennifer Armstrong and Tony Jones.
McNeiece has headed the committee for the past 14 years, and said the board’s chief accomplishments include expanding preschool programming, completing capital improvement projects and supporting budgets and programs that meet the needs of all students.
Menzies is running for re-election to a second term after winning in 2020. Menzies emphasizes his time as a former Narragansett student as a key reason why he is involved.
Having served on the committee since 2004, Nobles has had roles as vice chairwoman, clerk, Policy Committee co-chair, and as a contract negotiations School Committee representative and R.I. Association of School Committee (RIASC) district representative.
Skenyon, who has served three terms, has sat on the capital and budget subcommittees and said he is proud of working to maintain a reasonable budget while undertaking large projects to improve the schools.
Newcomer Tony Jones touted his skills in technology and social media platforms, as well as his time in North Kingstown on the School Committee, North Kingstown Arts Council and the Charter Review Commission as reasons why he is running.
Jennifer Armstrong has taught for more than a decade and is a parent of two children who attend Narragansett Public Schools. She said her perspective as a teacher and parent, along with a passion to share knowledge, prompted her to get into the race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.