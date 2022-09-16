SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A $700,000 state project to expand the entrance to East Matunuck State Beach and alleviate summertime traffic backups is set to begin this week.
With the summer beach season in the books, the Department of Environmental Management said work was scheduled to begin Tuesday.
DEM said the work, paid for by state capital funds and money from the 2021 green economy bond, would be complete by January 2023. The total project cost is $690,670, according to DEM.
The project’s most noticeable effect on visitors will be the addition of a third lane to the entrance of the popular state beach.
“There’s only one way to East Matunuck State Beach and that’s by Succotash Road,” DEM Director Terry Gray said. “We hope that the new entrance will help reduce congestion by getting vehicles off the roadway and into the parking lot faster.”
Gray noted that for many years, South Kingstown police have helped the state manage the traffic that builds on the road during beach days.
While construction takes place, the beach will stay open to pedestrians, but the parking lot will be closed. Because local ordinances prohibit parking along Succotash Road, DEM suggests that visitors park at the Deep Hole parking lot, about a half-mile west on Matunuck Beach Road.
Traffic into East Matunuck in the summer can lead to extreme congestion in the Succotash Road area.
“Anyone that lives down this way knows what that’s like,” South Kingstown Town Manager James Manni said. “Succotash Road on a hot day, traffic backs up almost to Route 1 or at least halfway there. It creates traffic issues and a safety issue.”
Manni said the DEM’s guidance for visitors to use the Deep Hole parking lot and to then walk to the beach might be unworkable. He said he will contact the DEM about offering an alternate plan for parking, one that is also deemed safe by police.
“People still want to go to the beach, and they need to park somewhere,” Manni said.
More than 50,000 vehicles paid for parking spaces with an estimated 170,000 beach goers visiting East Matunuck during each of the past two summers, according to the DEM Division of Parks and Recreation statistics.
Along with changing the entrance, the project will improve the system DEM uses to capture storm water runoff in the parking lot so that it’s absorbed into the ground over a period of days to prevent it from reaching the ocean.
“Cleaner beaches start with better storm water control,” Gray said. “Installing a better infiltration system is an important component of this project.”
Precipitation in an urban or suburban area that does not evaporate or soak into the ground but instead runs across the land and into the nearest waterway is storm water runoff. The runoff holds harmful pollutants like fertilizer, pet waste, chemical contaminants like pesticides, leaking fuel, motor oil, litter, and sediment such as dirt and sand, according to DEM. It can cause beach closures, shellfish closures, and other water quality problems if left untreated.
Gray said the project is an example of the kind of investments the state can make in public assets when voters pass ‘green bonds’ at the polls. He also urged voters to approve Question 3 in November. “Passage of the 2022 green bond will help power projects to increase municipal resilience against climate change, protect clean water, revitalize brownfield sites and conserve open space,” he said.
Question 3, a $50 million bond, includes $16 million for a municipal resilience program, administered by the R.I. Infrastructure Bank to help local communities restore and improve resiliency of vulnerable coastal habitats, river and stream floodplains and infrastructure.
