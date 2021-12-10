SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The public is getting a first look at options for redistricting South Kingstown schools, as the School Committee holds meetings this week and next to get public input for a district plan.
The committee is holding two meetings to update the public on the work done to date. The first meeting was Tuesday, with another scheduled for Dec. 14.
A subcommittee to look at redistricting brainstormed 14 different possibilities, Interim Supt. of Schools Frank Pallotta said. In addition to the option of doing nothing, they settled on two paths.
Option A would relocate grades 1-4 from Wakefield Elementary School to Peace Dale, West Kingston and Matunuck in 2022-23. Three pre-k classes would remain at Wakefield.
“With that particular option there’s very little savings if any at all, but there could be and will be additional transportation costs to move those 1-4 students to the other three elementary schools,” he told the committee.
In 2023-24, Curtis Corner Middle School would close, with grade 7-8 students going to Broad Rock Middle School. Peace Dale, West Kingston and Matunuck would house grades K-5.
Then in 2024-25 or later, Wakefield Elementary School would close and pre-K would relocate to the high school.
In the first year under Option B, Wakefield would close. Pre-K and grade 1 children would go to Peace Dale, with grades 2-4 split between West Kingston and Matunuck. Broad Rock and Curtis Corner would keep their current configurations.
In year two, 2023-24, Curtis Corner also would close and grades 6-8 would move to Broad Rock. Then, West Kingston and Matunuck would also absorb grade 5.
As early as Dec. 14 – next Tuesday – the School Committee could discuss and vote on a redistricting plan, according to Pallotta.
In early October, the School Committee established four subcommittees to help craft the 2022-23 education budget. The subcommittees are: strategic planning, redistricting, building and budget.
The Strategic Plan Subcommittee is tasked with creating a five-year plan that ensures student readiness and success for college and/or a career. The Building Subcommittee would assess infrastructure of each school relative to education programs, space and costs of projected improvements.
The Redistricting Subcommittee was set up to craft a plan of at least three options to redesign grade structure, programs and building utilization, and the Budget Subcommittee is responsible for developing a spending plan that supports education “while maintaining fiscal austerity.”
Their work also will help support a new Stage 1 and 2 Necessity of Construction plan to the state, Pallotta said.
Work from all four subcommittees, which have a total of 43 members, will culminate in a review and final report sometime in January, Pallotta said.
The Budget Subcommittee plans to hold a pre-budget meeting with the Town Council Dec. 20 and then meet again in January to discuss capital improvements.
“I know there’s been a lot of apprehension about redistricting and school closing,” Pallotta said. “But the Budget Committee also looked at projected enrollments and staffing needs; the impact if there was approval of universal pre-k; any curriculum and instruction needs; possible modifications to infrastructure and any potential savings on the closing of a school.”
Such discussions about a potential school closure also would have to address any staff cuts, Pallotta said, as well as one-time costs related to a closure and impact on future housing aid and reimbursement.
Maintaining a closed building and financial affects on transportation also would need to be addressed.
“There’s a lot of work to be done when you’re closing a school. You just can’t simply close a school,” Pallotta said.
Educators and administrators also have begun the process of assembling a slate of proposed capital improvement projects for the schools, which would require state approval sometime next year.
The Rhode Island Department of Education approved South Kingstown school projects totaling $7.6 million on May 12 of this year. The approval came just after voters rejected an $85 million facilities bond at a referendum.
“There’s no funding stream to support these capital expenditures,” Pallotta said.
A timeline for district-wide repairs and renovations under the current Stage 2 Necessity of Construction submission would have all work completed by June 30, 2026.
That timeline also has February 2022 project approval deadlines that, Pallotta said, would be very difficult for the town to meet.
Pallotta said the school committee would get the chance to vote Dec. 14 on hiring an educational facilities planner to give advice on how the district should navigate the approval process.
