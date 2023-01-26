SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Local food hub Town Made has announced the launch of a scholarship designed to reduce costs of local food ventures.
The Agriculture and Culinary Trades for Innovation and Opportunity Now (ACTION) Scholarship assists farmers, bakers, chefs, meal prep businesses, community groups, and food producers.
School groups and community organizations that use local ingredients for bake sale items are also eligible.
The scholarship intends to show support for local farmers and creators by helping increase distribution outlets to stimulate local business economy and reducing environmental impact of shipping ingredients from long distances.
Recipients of the award can receive access to Town Made’s commercial kitchens, storage units and marketing resources, at no cost.
Scholarship criteria requires creators to use at least 51% local produce or products made in Town Made kitchens.
“We’re converting what might have been a store-bought product into a locally grown product, by giving them that free access to commercial kitchens on Main Street,” Town Made Founder and CEO Ken Procaccianti said.
Town Made opened in May 2022. Procaccianti and his wife, Christina, created the food hub to act as a production facility for Green Line’s ice cream and food products — with Town Made’s shared kitchens acting as space for food entrepreneurs to begin and grow their businesses.
“We opened Town Made last year — in the former space of Green Line, my wife and I are also the founders of Green Line,” Ken said. “We relocated to just a few doors down on Main Street, to a larger space. We created Town Made because we were making our own ice cream and needed a commercial kitchen facility in which to do it. So, we built out the space as a way for both Green Line and other food ventures to operate and scale their food businesses.
“In making the ice cream, we’d learned how difficult and sometimes more expensive it can be to source local ingredients to go into a product,” Procaccianti said. “(We) found that was a consistent belief amongst chefs and food makers is that they’d love to use more local product in their creation, but it’s tough to justify when you can find it … so, we wanted to lower the cost of the commercial kitchen facility so they can invest more in local products and increased demand from local farms and local produce.”
Town Made will assist in local sourcing connections, for those who do not use local products.
The scholarship is funded by a $482,070 grant from the United Stated Department of Agriculture (USDA) Local Food Promotion Program (LFPP). Town Made in 2022 received the grant and contributed $120,442 in matching funds to support the program.
The hub is accepting applications now, at townmade.com and anticipates choosing recipients in a March cohort. Scholarships will be first awarded in March but will be issued through multiple 20-30-person cohorts over a three-year period, Procaccianti said. Applications are being accepted on a rolling basis.
“It seemed like a natural progression to provide some wrap-around services and complete support for the local food producers,” Town Made Food & Beverage Director Rachael LaPorte said. “Washington County is one of the largest produce producers in the state of Rhode Island, so it was just a very natural fit to provide space and support for our local farmers and chefs.”
