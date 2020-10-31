NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The races for local offices in Narragansett feature a large field of candidates, with 10 vying for Town Council and eight running for School Committee.
Unlike other nearby municipalities, Narragansett runs a nonpartisan election for council and School Committee members.
While current council President Matthew Mannix, an independent, is seeking the state Senate District 36 seat, four incumbents hope to return to the council for two-year terms.
Councilors Jesse Pugh and Patrick Murray are running for re-election, along with council President Pro Tem Jill Lawler and councilman Rick Lema.
The council race in 2020 is being seen largely as a referendum on the town’s stalled plans for a new library at the former Belmont/IGA market building at the Pier.
Pugh and Murray have pointed to voter approval of a $5.8 million bond in 2016 and the subsequent purchase of the Belmont by the town as reasons to support the project.
Pugh said he is committed to advertising for proposals to start work on the Belmont building library project soon after a new council is sworn in. Construction work would ideally start next year, he said. “The approved 2016 bond was for $5.8 million and I believe, with donations, we will be able to come in at or below that number,” he said.
Murray said he wants a new council to appoint a Library Building Committee to oversee the process of converting the Belmont building into a library. He also wants the new council to restore $400,000 the current council cut from the town’s allocation of funding to the Maury Loontjens Memorial Library’s budget in 2019 and 2020.
Lawler and Lema have argued that buying the Belmont purchase was a bad deal for the town and voted with Mannix in 2019 to sell the Belmont building site, but the move was blocked in court.
“The town needs to move on from discussion and either rehab the current site or build a new library,” Lawler said.
Should a local ballot question that asks voters if they want the town to use the Belmont building as a library fail, Lawler said, the town should hold a workshop to explore renovating the current building or building at the town’s community/senior center complex. Lema also has advocated for the town to build at the community center property.
If the referendum fails, a workshop will be needed to flesh out the costs, level of effort, and timeline that were discussed in August, Lema said. “Other options include the renovation of the existing building or a rebuild at the Community Center. The town would have to then wait for the courts to dismiss the lawsuits and the council will need to discuss next steps for the IGA building.”
The non-incumbent candidates have indicated they support the proposal for the library to occupy the Belmont building, including former Council President Susan Cicilline Buonanno and Winters B. Hames III, chairman of the Narragansett Democratic Town Committee.
Buonanno, who was council president when the town bought the Belmont site, has formed the Love Your Library coalition and also drove the efforts to get two referendum questions on the ballot.
“I will work with the Town Council to release the bonds for the library project to move ahead, as voted by our residents,” Buonanno said. “I will also reinstate the funding of the library budget, which was significantly cut by the current council.”
Laurie Kelly, president of the Board of Trustees of the Maury Loontjens Memorial Library, also is on the ballot for council. Kelly has frequently clashed with Mannix and the other Belmont opponents on the council, and warned that the town was in danger of losing state aid after the council cut its share of town funds for the library’s budget.
“Without the commitment of the town to adequately fund the library, no application for any building or renovation program will be accepted by the State of Rhode Island,” Kelly said. “This is not an accident. This council has tried to stop the project at all costs, engineering a way to stop the project even if they are not re-elected.”
Also running for council are newcomers Deborah Kopech, Ewa Dzwierzynski and Steven Belaus, who placed in the top 10 candidates to receive votes in the September primary.
Belaus said steps need to be taken to restore civility to council meetings.
I would move the open forum to the beginning of each meeting, dedicating time up front for input on important items where community interest is the highest,” he said. “I would eliminate executive sessions held in secrecy, and each town council member would have to sign a conflict of interest before engaging in any real estate deals on behalf of the town.”
Hames said the library should move to the Belmont building within two years, and also favors moving public comments to the beginning of council meetings. Hames proposes that the town should offer tax breaks to those that invest in affordable housing and to families that move into town.
Candidates have offered mixed reaction about the effectiveness of the town’s ordinance against noisy and unruly residents. Several praised the local police and said the fines work, while others, including Kopech and Dzwierzynski, said the enforcement is unsatisfactory.
“I have heard from numerous residents in neighborhoods such as Eastward Look who are frustrated with lack of enforcement,” Dzwierzynski said. She would create a Code Enforcement Task Force as recommended in the town’s comprehensive plan.
School Committee
Candidates for the town’s five-member School Committee are Joshua LaPlante, Diane Nobles, Ethan Farrell, Justin Skenyon, Matthew Ulricksen, Alexander Menzies, Alicia Vignali and Tammy McNeiece. Skenyon, Nobles and McNeiece are incumbents.
Like all school departments in the state, Narragansett has had to contend with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the classroom, and with finding ways to pay for a host of new personal protection measures for staff and students as well as remote learning technology.
“Due to COVID-19, this will be one of the most challenging school years that our students, families, teachers and administrators will ever face,” McNeiece said. “The highest priority throughout this school year must be to focus on keeping our students, teachers, and staff as safe as possible, both physically and emotionally.”
The learning loss due to COVID-19 has the potential to cause long-term harm for individuals and society, Vignali said.
“I support the idea of funding summer school, a program that has worked for many years putting students on target for the incoming school year,” she said. “It may not make up for loss associated with virtual learning and equity issues, but will allow for access to critical curriculum requirements.”
Menzies proposes individual assessments of students to know the extent of the impact the new academic climate will have on them. “Once we have a better understanding of this impact, we will be able to decide the best course of action moving forward,” he said.
The candidates differ on what effect COVID-19 will have on the students, particularly gaps in education.
“Learning gaps are inevitable as a result of the interruption of in-classroom instruction during Covid,” Skenyon said.
Nobles sees it differently, with the district’s robust one-to-one technology program blunting the impact of the switch to remote classes in March.
“The main concern for possible learning delays rests with our youngest students who were just learning to read,” she said. “However, our teachers and reading/literacy specialists in the lower elementary grades are well aware of this possibility and are fully capable of rectifying any gaps.”
LaPlante favors targeted instruction, reduced classroom sizes and increased teaching staff.
“Narragansett schools would be positioned to more meaningfully compensate for the learning gap that may result during this global pandemic,” he said.
If learning gaps are identified, Ulricksen said, any proposals to address them will ultimately be informed by budgetary and collective bargaining constraints.
“The costs of extending either the school day or school year would likely cause the town to exceed the four percent cap on increases in the annual property tax rate,” he said. “If the Town Council could be persuaded to apply to the state for an emergency waiver, and the state granted a waiver, then that may be an option.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.