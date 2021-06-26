SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The ambulance service in South Kingstown is hoping to lease land from the Union Fire District in order to help ease a burden on response times to calls for emergency medical care.
The EMS department is proposing to lease a part of fire district land that’s slated for a new fire station at 49 Matunuck School House Road. The EMS would construct a new building at the site.
“The project from the strategic planning of EMS is to improve response times to the western part of South Kingstown, from Matunuck and Green Hill to the Charlestown town line,” Craig Stanley, EMS chief, said.
The Town Council has voted to allow Stanley and the fire district to enter negotiations for a lease.
In his more than four years as chief, Stanley has explored suitable locations for such a station, preferring a spot along the Route 1 corridor toward Charlestown, he said.
“It’s been a challenge to find available land,” he said. “If there is some available, it’s certainly very costly.”
The EMS department operates from two locations 24-hours per day. Paramedic 1 and 2 are located at the North Station within the Public Safety Complex on Kingstown Road, and Paramedic 3 is located at the South Station within the Public Services building on Commodore Perry Highway.
A small station at the rear of the fire district’s Matunuck School House Road property would include a single bay for an ambulance and a living quarters, Stanley said.
“We felt this was the most efficient way to improve response times to that area, and the most cost effective,” he said.
Stanley has put forth the idea the EMS could lease the building from the Union Fire District for $100,000 per year over a 10-year period, with an option to renew. The EMS does not lease any buildings currently, Stanley said.
Should negotiations be successful, the chief would have to return to the Town Council with a lease agreement for final approval.
Stanley said that buying land and constructing a new facility could cost three to four times as much as leasing, and would most likely require a bond referendum, according the town’s director of finance.
The EMS and fire district explored options to locate an ambulance bay within a new fire building, but could not make the design work dues to size constraints, Stanley said.
South Kingstown’s EMS continues to see trends of high call volume and has been challenged daily to maintain adequate service delivery, with call volume increasing by 7% yearly, Stanley said.
Demand for service has created more situations where both transport units are on calls simultaneously, and the demand for mutual aid from neighboring towns also continues to increase.
“Mutual aid partners in the area do provide assistance but those services are busy with their own volume,” Stanley said.
For example, on June 3, the EMS was dispatched to a vehicle crash on Route 1 south near Green Hill, Stanley said. The call involved two patients requiring two ambulances. Paramedic 3 was dispatched and responded from the South Station. Paramedic 1, located at the Public Safety Complex, was sent to a medical call minutes after Paramedic 3 was dispatched to the accident on Route 1.
As a result, South Kingstown EMS had to call Charlestown’s EMS for a second ambulance to respond to the accident on Route 1. A half-hour later, the local EMS was dispatched to another medical call, to which Paramedic 3 responded.
Fifteen minutes after that, another call for service came into the dispatch. At that time Narragansett and Charlestown were not available to provide mutual aid, Stanley said. The chief of EMS responded to the call and requested Exeter’s EMS to respond.
The chief remained on the scene for more than 25 minutes waiting for Exeter. At about the same time, another call for service came into dispatch and the chief advised South Kingstown’s dispatch to contact North Kingstown’s fire department to respond.
Situations similar to that are happening more and more, Stanley said. On June 1 from 6 a.m. to almost midnight, the EMS responded to 17 calls within 18 hours.
The strategic goal of relocating an EMS unit to the new Matunuck fire station is to reduce response times to Matunuck, Green Hill and the Shannock Road and Gravelly Hill Road area, he said. From the Public Services building, response times can range from 12 to more than 20 minutes. EMS response times from the proposed new Matunuck fire station could be reduced by half to the area.
“To me this is the quickest, most efficient way to get to that point,” Stanley said.
Industry standards call for a response time of eight minutes or less 90% of the time. For cardiac arrest cases, the American Heart Association says that chances of survival decrease 7 to 10% with every minute defibrillation is delayed, and that few resuscitation attempts are successful after 10 minutes.
Stanley said his plans over the next few years are to add a third ambulance truck near the hospital and a fourth truck in West Kingston to reduce response times in those areas.
Union Fire Chief Steven Pinch said he’s happy to meet with town and EMS officials. Pinch said the district does not plan to add to its eight existing stations.
“Over the last few years we’ve been trying to upgrade our facilities,” he said, pointing recent to improvements at the Tower Hill station. As to the Matunuck site, Pinch said, “We’re happy to accommodate the town to have their rescue vehicle with us.”
