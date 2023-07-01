NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The Department of Senior & Human Services, with donation assistance from resident Tom Miozzi and the North Kingstown Senior Association has purchased a 15-passenger bus for approximately $108,000, and the vehicle is now in operation for the Senior Center, Senior and Human Services Director Marie Marcotte said.
“We had a 2012 bus that needed replacement,” Marcotte said. “I had met with (the Senior Association) and I told them that we were in need. Every year I put some funds aside toward the purchase of an upcoming bus — it’s a 10-year replacement.”
Despite the savings, Senior & Human Services did not have enough to go out for bid on the bus.
But Miozzi and the Senior Association came through — contributing a combined $54,000. The town paid for the other half of the expense.
“The process began last year,” Marcotte said, adding the town went out to bid at the end of last summer.
The bus came in about three weeks ago, at the end of the spring and was prepped for service.
In addition to being a 15-passenger vehicle, the bus has a wheelchair lift to accommodate passengers.
The new bus provides transportation to North Kingstown residents and can be utilized for access to and from programming and lunch — through reservations made one day in advance. The bus will be in operation weekdays from 8:30 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Qualified residents can request a ride to the pharmacy and grocery store trips are made two times per week — and to Walmart two times each month.
Marcotte added, because the bus’s capacity is at 15, it gives a certain flexibility so programs and trips for lunch and grocery shopping can be continued “at all times.”
The bus is “small enough to not require a driver with a CDL license,” which will ease the search of finding a driver to support the service, Marcotte said.
The older 2012 model was a 16-passenger vehicle.
“We’re looking to start offering local trips (according to demand), where we’ll take the town bus (out of town),” Marcotte said. “We can get some people who just come to the senior center for lunch but really don’t go anywhere else … (the goal is to) get them out a little bit more.”
