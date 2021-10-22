Citing the continued presence of COVID-19 variants, Gov. Dan McKee signed paperwork last week extending Rhode Island's state of emergency related to the coronavirus pandemic through Nov. 13. The current status, which the state entered into back in August, comes despite data that shows coronavirus cases and deaths have steadily declined over the last week. Do you believe McKee should rescind the state of emergency in Rhode Island? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll.

You voted: