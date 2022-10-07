NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The Narragansett Town Council on Monday blocked an attempt to remove the names of college students from Narragansett’s updated rental registration form.
The move came after an outcry two weeks ago from students and landlords opposed to changes that would require student renters to register their names with the town. Students say they feared their privacy rights would be violated by the town’s requirement.
“I believe we’re setting ourselves up for another lawsuit,” councilor Patrick Murray said in explaining why he introduced the measure. “You can’t have one rental policy, and then another policy for another group.”
If students are required to provide their names, he said, renters under the town’s “four unrelated” ordinance also must do so, Murray argued. He said the lease information posted inside all rental units is sufficient, and worried that the new requirement would create burdensome work for the town’s building officials.
Council President Jesse Pugh proposed including year-round renters and allowing for an unlimited amount of names on the registration form. The council took no action on that, and plans to revisit the matter at its next meeting.
The council on Monday also accepted several changes to the design for the planned new town library at the former Belmont Market building.
The Planning Board voted unanimously in August to recommend approval of the library project. The board also said that details such as the building facade, signage and landscaping should go before the Town Council before further action.
“That’s what we’re seeing now,” Pugh said.
The modifications and the council’s review come because the library parcel is regulated by the town’s 1969 urban renewal plan for Narragansett Pier, which was last amended in 2018 to include public and semi-public uses such as a library.
In the Urban Renewal Zone, the Town Council has the right to review and approve all changes to any previously approved plan, site plan, construction or any other work done within the urban renewal zone. It also can review and approve all new construction, projects, site plan changes or any other work proposed within the zone.
Library Board of Trustees Chairperson Laurie Kelly presented a schematic of the building’s new facade, which includes a new entry on the west side. The library doors are moved to the center of the building, replacing the market’s corner entrance.
“We’ve put doors where there weren’t doors and closed in and made windows on the previous entrance,” Kelly said.
Landscaping for the project includes planters along the sidewalk areas, a bike rack parking area and trees on two sides of the building. Most of the parcel is concrete sidewalks or paved parking area.
“That’s about all we can do until we develop the wi-fi terrace, which will give us more opportunity for landscaping” Kelly said. Funding for the terrace isn’t in place yet, she said.
The Planning Board questioned if the design had sufficient parking spaces to conform to the urban renewal district, and Kelly said that HBM Architects was able to exclude staircases and storage areas from the total 18,493 square-foot project. The change reduced the project’s requirements from 62 to 57 parking spaces.
“We actually have 59,” Kelly said.
Lastly, the council reviewed the concept for a sign for the library. Kelly said plans are to install a 12-by-4-foot wood-cut sign above the main entrance to the building, but that hasn’t been finalized.
“We haven’t decided what the sign’s going to be, but the architects had the sign being routered wood-cut letters on wood,” she said.
The council on Monday accepted the Planning Board’s findings, along with the changes Kelly discussed. It then approved the site plan and additions as submitted.
