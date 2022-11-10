NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Three of the incumbents on Narragansett’s Town Council will keep their seats for another two years.
Current President Pro Tem Susan Cicilline Buonanno garnered the most votes, 3,633, in the nonpartisan election to council. The unofficial numbers include in-person, mail and early ballots.
Following her were Ewa Dzwierzynski with 3,544 and Deborah Kopech with 2,831.
Voters in Narragansett also returned former council member Jill Lawler to office. It was just two years ago that Lawler lost in an election that was, literally, a referendum on the town’s controversial library project and those like her who were against putting the facility at the old Belmont market.
This time, Lawler got 2,727 votes, enough to return to the council.
Rounding out the council is Steven Ferrandi, with 2,418 votes. Ferrandi is a frequent speaker at council meetings and has come down strongly in support of the town’s controversial ordinance that limits rental homes to three unrelated college students. The ordinance is on hold until a Superior Court judge rules on its validity.
Supporter Gail Scowcroft carried a sign for Lawler outside of Pier Middle School Tuesday evening.
“Jill is one extremely intelligent person. She’s always well-researched on the issues,” Scowcroft said. “She served for two terms on the council previously and did a fabulous job. She’s fiscally responsible and spends our money wisely.”
She also supported Ferrandi and Mannix.
“The candidates I support are ones who want to make sure we can have more families in town,” she said. “It’s that simple.”
Candidates who didn’t make the cut in Narragansett included Laurie Kelly (2,365 votes), the chair of the town’s Library Board of Trustees, and former council president Matthew Mannix (2,157), who ran unsuccessfully for a state senate seat two years ago.
Winters B. “Win” Hames III, the local head of the Democratic Town Committee, received 1,937 votes. Alicia Vignali Henry and Robert Patterson both received about the same number of votes – 1,870 and 1,851, respectively.
Four incumbent school committee members, including chairwoman Tammy McNeiece, were re-elected. Joining her are Alexander Menzies, Justin Wolf Skenyon, Diane Nobles and newcomer Jennifer Armstrong.
“I’ve been very excited to talk to the voters,” Menzies said. “Everyone’s very motivated. In Narragansett we have such educated and passionate voters, and it speaks volumes about the town we live in.”
Menzies said he plans to continue advocating for student involvement, and just started the process of adding a non-voting student representative to the school committee.
It was a good night for incumbent state legislators, and for Democrats in general.
State Sen. Alana DiMario (D-Dist. 36, Narragansett, North Kingstown) was leading Tuesday night against challenger and Narragansett Town Council member Patrick Murray, who was hoping to prevent DiMario from seeing a second term. DiMario had 8,288 votes to Murray’s 6,237. Because of redistricting, District 36 will now include Block Island.
Narragansett also chose to re-elect State Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee (D-Dist. 33) over Republican challenger Jessica Drew Day, and Rep. Teresa Tanzi (D-Dist. 34) over Republican Catherine Canavan.
Narragansett voters also supported Democrat and General Treasurer Seth Magaziner over Republican and Cranston Mayor Allan Fung in the race for the CD-2 seat being vacated by longtime Congressman James Langevin (D). Magaziner prevailed, 53 percent to Fung’s 44 percent of Narragansett votes.
Gov. Dan McKee also defeated his Republican challenger Ashley Kalus, 58 percent to 38 percent in Narragansett.
As in neighboring South Kingstown, voters easily approved a trio of state bond issues totaling $400 million. They include $100 million for improvements to URI’s Bay Campus, $250 million in state money for school construction projects, and $50 million in “Green Economy” bonds.
A closer vote, however, was on the question of selling adult recreational cannabis. That one was an almost even split, 3,630 votes, 52.6 percent, to approve and 3,275, or 47.4 percent, rejecting it.
The town also slam-dunked two local questions in its own best interests: 83 percent of voters said yes to $20 million in bonds for roadways, sidewalks, storm drains and public buildings repair.
And a whopping 90 percent favored allowing the town to sell off its miscellaneous surplus property like trucks, school buses and other equipment. A total of 664 people opposed giving the town that ability.
Normally, this last question would not even come before voters as a ballot item. But the town had to ask electors after a change in a local ordinance mistakenly blocked the Town Council from having authority to sell the items. The blunder is one officials plan to correct before more surplus equipment piles up on town property and voters would be asked to do the same in 2024.
