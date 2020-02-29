SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I.—It’s all in the soup and on Sunday the many main ingredients in a variety of soups will be available for tasting at the Peace Dale Congregational Church’s second annual “Big Soup Party.”
It will run March 1 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the church, 261 Columbia St., and feature 12 different kinds of homemade soups. With the soup comes bread and even desserts of cakes, brownies and other tasty goodies, said Wally Young, a church member, who is helping coordinate the event.
The proceeds — from a donation of whatever someone can afford to give — will benefit the Peace Dale Youth Ministries, including its summer youth mission work trip and the United Church of Christ 2020 National Youth Event in Lafayette, IN, he said.
The soups vary in the kind made, ingredients, the flavor they produce and the extra special twists and turns on a homemade recipe that gives it a unique signature of the cook.
Peace Dale Congregational Church is known for its commitment to housing the homeless and feeding the hungry. It is a principal supporter of the Welcome House homeless and transitional housing shelter on North Road and weekly provides a free meal for anyone in the community needing it.
The church’s new minister, Rev. Fred Evenson, calls himself an “apron wearing” minister.
“It’s important to me that we feed people, not just spiritually, but physically,” he said in past interviews. Peace Dale Congregational offers a sit-down meal every Wednesday evening from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Anyone is welcome and dinner is prepared and served by teams of volunteers from the church and the community.
“I feel called to be at an apron-wearing church,” he said, adding, “Who you eat with says a lot about who you are.”
His blue apron says, Be The Church - Protect the environment, Care for the poor, Forgive often, Reject racism, Fight for the powerless, Share earthly and spiritual resources, Embrace diversity, Love God, Enjoy this life.
Soup — and a “Big Soup Party” — is also natural extension of that philosophy. Soup and bread, especially during difficult economic times, were seen as efficient ways to serve many people because both were inexpensive to make.
Later they became symbols, such as through soup kitchens feeding the hungry more than just water-based nutrition, for helping the poor and representing those who do.
“Last year we gave it a try from an event I attended in Pittsburgh while visiting my son,” he said. “We had a great 1st Annual Big Soup Party and were pleasantly surprised by the community turnout and the rave reviews we received from the attendees.”
The event in Pittsburgh, over two-decades old, has evolved into a fundraising program that brings hundreds of people together and has raised money for the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank (GPCFB). For every dollar raised, the food bank provides five meals.
Young noted that last year at Peace Dale Congregational more than 100 people attended its first “Big Soup Party” and fundraising exceeded expectations for the initial tryout, he said,
“The biggest success was the community sharing and social time for a lot of different backgrounds, ages, relationships, beliefs. Families were surprised at how kid friendly and family friendly this Sunday night supper was,” he said.
“People loved the food,” he said, noting that he also gauged success by the requests for information about when the next one would be held.
