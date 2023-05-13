SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The sixth installment of the town of South Kingstown’s 300th Anniversary Steering Committee’s Speaker Series will be held next week, with Local History Librarian Jessica Wilson set to break down the lore of the town’s historic buildings, memorials, and monuments on May 18 at 7 p.m. in the South Kingstown High School auditorium.
Wilson has been the History Librarian at South Kingstown Public Library for over 20 years.
“I’ve had a chance in that time to look at a lot of buildings and sites in South Kingstown, and even though I’ve lived here for a long time — among a lot of other people who have lived here a long time — sometimes, we think we know things, about buildings and so on that we drive by all the time. But, when you actually look into how they got there, there’s usually more of a story,” Wilson said. “And, I feel lucky in my job that part of my job is to look up these stories and help people understand where these buildings and memorials came from and what their significance is.”
Wilson said that although the presentation will not cover every historic building in town, she feels it will give the audience a good idea of where they can go for resources to find additional information on their own.
In preparation for next week, Wilson said she was trying to organize each site in town into categories.
“They (the buildings) don’t really fall into easy categories,” Wilson said. “Each one — many sites were given in memory of a person, but, not everyone was and it’s just hard to generalize about them.”
The Peace Dale Library is one that Wilson has analyzed thoroughly.
“I’ve worked in that building for a very long time, so, I’ve gotten to know it pretty well,” Wilson said. “That building is a memorial to Roland Gibson Hazard, who lived from 1801-1888. And there are at least six men named Roland Hazard.”
The talk will run through buildings one at a time, via a PowerPoint.
“I’m not here to tell everybody what the importance and significance is, I just look into what the history tells me,” Wilson said. “So, I’ll be sharing some of that.”
Wilson’s talk follows author Brian Wallin’s dive into the history of the Narragansett Pier Railroad. The series has also reviewed the history of the original residents of South Kingstown – the Narragansett Tribe.
The history of the planters, through the studies and presentation of Christian McBurney has also been covered.
Wilson’s presentation could have a slight relation to that of Betty Cotter’s breakdown of Caroline Hazard and the Hazard family, back in March.
The Hazards benefited financially from slavery, through its manufacturing of slave cloth to plantations. As a result, the family had money to fund many of the buildings in town that are standing, present day. The Hazards between 1870 and 1872 built the Peace Dale Congressional Church and built a townhouse for the town hall, which was funded by Caroline Hazard’s grandfather.
“There are a lot of public buildings in town that were given to the town by members of the Hazard family,” Wilson said. “And, this didn’t happen all at once, it happened over many years. And, individual members of the Hazard family who presented these buildings and the people whom they sought to memorialize in the buildings and sites — I’m going to mention them.”
