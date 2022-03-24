NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown School Committee reacted to concerns regarding the handling of recent controversy regarding the allegations against former coach Aaron Thomas after citizens asked about the details at the committee’s meeting last Tuesday night.
“We know that many of you have ongoing questions and concerns,” said Committee Member Lisa Hildebrand. “I’d like to clear up some misconceptions regarding leadership and staffing changes. It’s important for everyone to understand that we can not legally fire an administrator, teacher or almost any staff member within the school department without conducting a full evidentiary hearing if they request one.”
Hildebrand said that the purpose of the Oliverio report from the committee’s hired investigator was a means by which to get this evidence. Citizens have asked since the beginning of the controversy why Thomas wasn’t fired earlier and why he was allowed to resign before the case was made public.
“Any such action prior to the report would have been premature and likely subject to legal action,” Hildebrand said. “We can not force someone to work or refuse to accept their resignation. An employee can terminate their employment contract at any time. We understand that the process is frustrating but there are procedures that must be followed. We understand that you are angry, we are too, but we must follow the law.”
Committee Member Jake Mather told citizens that the members of the committee aren’t trying to cover anything up and that, speaking for himself, it often feels like in cases like this their hands are tied.
“This is our neighborhood, our community, as well,” said Mather. “We’re all going through this together.”
This is not the only problem the school committee finds itself having to deal with after the catalytic converters were stolen from seven vehicles on the evening of March 16, according to Interim Superintendent Michael Waterman.
“We had two minibuses, one of which was brand new, that had its converter cut out from under it,” Waterman said. “The cost for just the converters for the two minibuses is approximately $20,000 because of the additional damage that was done in the removal. We had five maintenance vehicles who also had their converters removed.”
Waterman encouraged anyone with knowledge of the thefts to contact the North Kingstown police. He said that the district is hoping to secure catalytic converters for the two minibuses in the next week or two, but the age of the maintenance vehicles has made finding replacement parts for them more difficult.
In other business the committee voted to approve an additional stipend of $600 a day to Chief Operating Officer Mary King until the end of the school year. The stipend has been given to support added responsibilities to support operations of the district, and the funds were approved to come from savings from vacant positions.
King updated the committee on the current budget negotiations with the town. She said that the next meeting with the town will be a public hearing on April 13 and then on May 4 the town council will vote on the budget.
“The town manager did present to the council a budget that is less than what you presented to them,” King said. “The town manager presented a budget that includes a 2.5% increase over the current year’s property tax allocation. Should that go through with that it would require us to cut $760,000 from the budget that we presented.”
The school committee’s next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on April 12 at North Kingstown High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.