Charlestown, RI (02880)

Today

Windy with rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 59F. Winds SE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Windy with showers and a few thundershowers likely during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 54F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.