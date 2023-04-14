SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown Town Council on Monday reviewed its objectives for its current term in office, with Council Vice President Michael Marran listing a reconstruction of item orders for future meetings as one of the goals.
“Part of the frustration is that … people who come in to address us ... wind up waiting around an awful long time, including staff members,” Marran said. “One of the suggestions I wanted to talk about was either when a department head has something to say, either put it under the work session or as part of your report and that way they can say what they want to say but they don’t have to hang around all night.”
Councilor Deborah Bergner suggested that the council could tailor a layout that makes it easier for the public to predict when they will be able to speak for the public comment portion of the meeting.
Councilor Jessica Rose at the meeting’s tail-end said she doesn’t want the council to offer public comment at the end of its meetings, due to some attendees having children and work the next day. Rose suggested to rather put public comment after new business, and appointments toward the end of the meeting.
After discussing the lineup further, Council President Rory McEntee proposed that public comment would be moved to after new business but before appointments.
Town Manager James Manni warned that if a public comment session was to go on for two hours and business below it gets pushed, the council and staff would likely be in the chambers until late into the night.
In the end, McEntree suggested that the council could try leaving the structure as is, but place new business to after licenses. This would yield a lineup of public hearings, new business, communications, town manager’s report, public comment and lastly, appointments.
The council would run the agenda structure through a trial before making a permanent change.
In other business, resident Dorald Beasley, after requesting a public hearing to be scheduled on the matter, spoke about affordable housing and the re-use of school property.
Beasley asked, rhetorically, whether South Kingstown has a housing problem.
“Absolutely, yes we do,” Beasley said. “The Rhode Island Housing Authority mandated that cities and towns in this state should have at a minimum 10% of their housing units in an affordable category.”
Beasley added, the town’s affordable housing percentages have been “stuck for a decade.”
“I think that a community conversation needs to take place,” Beasley said. “Here we are, in the 300th year of existence of this town and from where I’m looking, we don’t care whether or not those people who have lived here for decades live here anymore. Because we’re not helping them in any way [to] stay here.”
Following Beasley’s comments, the council expressed it is looking into a long-term goal and planning a joint meeting with the Planning Board, in order to make a “deep dive into the issue” and look to what can be added.
McEntee acknowledged that the town is also facing plans for the town to repurpose and vacate school buildings.
“We know certain schools are coming offline, we’re doing a study on South Road, Curtis Corner is coming offline, we know Wakefield is coming offline,” McEntee said. “We at least need to do sort of a study to figure out what we can and what we want to do with those buildings.”
