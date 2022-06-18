NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Some new paint this summer will continue the restoration and upgrade efforts at Plum Beach Lighthouse.
The painting work comes as the harsh saltwater splashes against the metal lighthouse puts the need for painting at least once every decade, with the last done about seven years ago.
“Its last coat was in 2015…rust (is) breaking through on PBL’s northeast basement side which typically bears the brunt of weather damage,” said David Zapatka, president of the association overseeing its upkeep and restorations.
The painting is expected to be completed sometime in late August while other work is done to the exterior of the lighthouse.
Efforts to restore and preserve the lighthouse, which was built in 1899 and closed by the U.S. Coast Guard in 1941, have been ongoing since the late 1980s. The Friends group was awarded the deed to the lighthouse in 1999, and completed an exterior renovation in 2003 through a state grant.
The long-dormant lighthouse was restored thanks to the efforts of Friends of the Plum Beach Lighthouse, Inc. It is once again a Coast Guard-licensed aid to navigation with an installed light illuminating the night sky.
“We’re also proposing to change the beacon using newly developed rotating LED technology, pending Coast Guard approval,” Zapatka said.
“The new beacon will be the first of its kind installed in New England and will revert the night signal to its original and historically accurate rotation. Currently, the light is a flashing buoy LED lantern and does not rotate.“
The current LED, U.S. Coast Guard-approved beacon in the lighthouse lantern room, makes the lighthouse visible for 11 nautical miles.
The non-profit Friends of Plum Beach Lighthouse keep the lantern lit, and the lighthouse is listed on navigational charts as an active private aid. After the U.S. Coast Guard said there was no legal cap on the brightness of the lantern, they decided to make the improvement.
“We knew we wanted it to be bright, but not so bright that people driving over the bridge would be blinded,” said Zapatka several years ago when the light was installed. “When it was first relit in 2003, the light was pretty much symbolic and was fairly weak compared to what is now in place,” he added at the time.
Ten custom-built LED auxiliary solar powered lights also were added to circle the base of the lighthouse, to allow drivers passing over the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge to see where the new beacon is coming from. Previously, the base lights were only on the south side of the lighthouse.
While the exterior and the light inside have been restored, the interior also required work due to the number of hurricanes it has endured in its 105 years. This included removing more than 50 tons of bird droppings.
“It’s not very good,” Zapatka said about the interior of the lighthouse right now. Even if it was repaired to be open, accessing it would be near impossible for the public. The board made a decision to leave it closed, he added.
Funds for the work come directly from RI Lighthouse License plate sales.
In 2009, the group gained approval for the specialty plates from the General Assembly as a means of raising funds to continue maintenance of the lighthouse. In the first eight weeks, 900 sets of plates were sold, reaching the threshold required for DMV certification.
“We are the most successful charity plate the state has,” Zapatka said about interest in the plates. The state Department of Motor Vehicles spokesman was unavailable to confirm his assessment.
In 2010, an initial batch of 1,500 sets of plates were issued. More than 11,000 have been sold in the 12 years they’ve been offered to the state’s drivers. From each sale of 42.50, the non-profit group gets $20.
In addition, the DMV assesses a $10 donation for each renewal, which happens every two years, for these special plates.
“Each lighthouse plate owner also contributes to the ongoing efforts to keep the lighthouse looking beautiful,” Zapatka said.
