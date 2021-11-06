After closed-door meeting, NK school officials give statement on Thomas allegations

By Bill Seymour
Special to The Independent
NORTH KINGSTOWN – The School Committee made its first public statement on Saturday after more than a week of intense public and media scrutiny regarding a former athletic coach who is accused of inappropriate “fat test” meetings with teenage boys, in which some say they were asked to stand naked in front of him.
It came after a six-hour closed door meeting held as local media and nearly 40 protesters waited outside the building.
The committee’s two-page public statement, signed by members Gregory Blasbalg, Lisa Hildebrand, Jennifer Hoskins, Jennifer Lima and Jacob Mather, listed the school committee’s version of the chronology of events that led to coach Aaron Thomas being put on leave before ultimately choosing to resign in June under threat of being fired.
The statement leaves open several questions about the process that school officials used to investigate allegations against Thomas, some of which date back to 2018. School officials acknowledged as much in the statement: “We recognize this statement cannot answer all questions, and we acknowledge that there is still information we need to learn.”
Thomas was the varsity boys basketball coach for more than 20 years and a communications teacher at North Kingstown High School. No public comments were made to explain his abrupt departure from the school last spring, and afterwards he applied to and was hired at Monsignor Matthew Clarke Catholic Regional School in South Kingstown. That school terminated him this week after multiple media outlets broke stories about Thomas’s accusers.
While at North Kingstown High School, Thomas was alleged to have brought boys into a private office and asked them if they would get naked in front of him by asking “are you shy or not shy?” – this according to former students who have given accounts of the practice to WPRI and The Boston Globe.
Once the athletes were naked, the coach would allegedly instruct the teenagers to perform stretches, sit cross-legged in front of him, and allow him to use a caliper to pinch and measure their body fat, according various town and school sources. One has alleged the touching went farther.
According to published reports and the school committee’s own statement, an alleged victim first brought the practice to the attention of school administrators in 2018.
But accounts differ about what administrators were told at that time. In a report published by WPRI, the unnamed accuser said he told school officials he was nude for the “fat tests.” According to Saturday’s statement, officials didn’t know about the nudity.
New allegations from a different student were brought forth in February 2021, and it was then that school officials, as well as local police, began an investigation of Thomas’s behavior, which culminated with a School Committee vote to terminate Thomas’s contract at the end of the school year. The North Kingstown Police say their investigation found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing.
The reports of the alleged incidents has produced a storm of criticism in the community toward school officials, including calls for the firing of School Superintendent Philip Auger, 2019 Superintendent of the Year as chosen by the R.I. School Superintendents Association.
In a statement, the committee said it hired attorney Michael Oliverio to investigate the alleged activities over the years of Mr. Thomas’ employment, but it did not say when that took place. The committee did not release his report or any portion thereof. It has said its investigation is ongoing.
Critics have called for a new independent investigation by an organization other than an attorney that reports to the School Committee. They told The Independent that they don’t trust the School Committee to conduct an investigation into their own actions.
Following the emergency closed-to-the-public meeting that started in the morning and lasted into the afternoon, the committee issued a bullet-point statement.
In part it said:
In 2018, the North Kingstown School Department received information from a former student who wished to remain anonymous that Mr. Thomas was conducting “fat testing” in his office. The individual said he was not naked during the test, “but found the test unusual and declined to provide any other information when questioned about the incident. Aside from feeling uncomfortable, the individual did not allege that any inappropriate contact occurred at the time.
School officials say that in response, the superintendent, high school principal, and athletic director met with Thomas. He was told of the allegation and was warned that testing of athletes should be done in the locker rooms, with at least two adults present.
The statement did not provide any information about whether officials investigated further, or what process was followed to see that Thomas complied.
On February 12, 2021, according to the committee’s statement, a different former student notified “district administration” of Thomas’s conducting “fat testing” with him in 2006, alone and nude in Thomas’s office. This student also alleged that Thomas touched him inappropriately in at least one of those sessions, according to the statement.
“Based upon this allegation, the school administration immediately removed Mr. Thomas from his duties as a coach and teacher at North Kingstown High School and placed him on administrative leave,” school officials stated.
The North Kingstown Police Department was notified of the allegation and asked to investigate. The police department on Sept. 1 told school officials that their investigation was “complete” and that Thomas’s activity did not warrant criminal charges. No further description of what the investigation found was offered by the committee in its statement.
The Attorney General’s office is still continuing an review of the circumstances of Thomas’s behavior, according to a spokesperson for that office.
In its statement Saturday, the committee said that it voted to terminate the employment of Thomas at the end of the school year because state law prohibited an earlier termination. School committee members said that the school system did not negotiate with him to resign.
It also said that Oliverio, their attorney, attempted talk with Thomas but he refused “to cooperate with the investigation. The former student who made the initial allegation also declined requests to be interviewed.”
“Mr. Oliverio’s initial investigation determined that while the allegations could not be confirmed, there was enough testimony to credibly conclude that Mr. Thomas acted inappropriately and without parental consent,” the statement said.
The committee did not say if its attorney ever determined exactly how long the private “fat tests,” naked or otherwise, had been conducted by Thomas.
The committee said that prior to the start of the 2021-2022 school year, the RI Department of Education (RIDE) was notified of the circumstances of the resignation of Aaron Thomas. The committee, however, did not reveal what it actually described as the “circumstances,” when the notification actually occurred, what the purpose of the notification was and whether it would affect Thomas’s future employment in Rhode Island at all schools or just public schools.
In its statement, the committee also said that the Catholic middle school – Monsignor Clarke School in South Kingstown – contacted the administration on the school’s first day of classes, Sept. 1, this year and requested a recommendation for Aaron Thomas.
“No recommendation was provided by any administrator at the North Kingstown School Department,” the committee said. Yet, Catholic school officials have rebutted that claim, saying he received a recommendation to be hired.
At the end of its statement, the committee said, “We urge anyone with additional information to contact the police and the North Kingstown School Department.”
Write to Bill Seymour, freelance writer covering news and feature stories, at independent.southcountylife@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.