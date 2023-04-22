NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Undertaking construction projects was this battalion’s major contribution to U.S. war efforts, but the danger and potential of death also contributed to faith, religion and God in many of those working on the project.
They became known as Seabees — a novel U.S. Navy name created from the initials of construction battalion — and wanted to mark this faith with a chapel at their North Kingstown home base in Davisville.
“When sent to war theaters there was no assurance that you or you Buddies would return whole. Death and loss of limb was a known risk. If you were like me and other veterans, prayer and faith is a good anchor,” said David Kaloupek, a spokesman for retired Seabees who are working to restore Chapel in the Pines.
Just recently the group received a $2,500 legislative grant to help pay the many expenses associated with the restoration. The money was presented by State Rep. Julie Casimiro who wanted to help with the project.
“I am thrilled I was able to secure the grant as the Seabees are an important part of the history of Quonset and North Kingstown,” said Casimiro about the Seabee Museum and Memorial Park now part of the former Quonset Navy Base turned into an industrial park.
The park preserves the history of the U.S. Navy Seabees. On the grounds can be seen the concrete Chapel-in-the-Pines, built by Seabees in 1960 and the famous 3,200-pound steel Seabee statue that stood at Gate 1 of the former base.
In the early 1940s, the Navy’s use of civilian labor to construct military bases became impractical and dangerous due to rapid advancements by the Imperial Japanese Army.
Plus, civilians lacked the manpower and military training, creating a potentially deadly situation if they were captured by enemy forces. International law also prohibits civilians from bearing arms.
But with the Navy gearing up to build and supply a powerful battle fleet by providing it with many overseas shore facilities to increase its cruising range, there was a significant need for a naval construction force.
Rear Adm. Ben Moreell, then chief of the Bureau of Yards and Docks, requested authority on Dec. 28, 1941, to recruit naval construction battalions, according to data provided by Seabees Museum curator Jack F. Sprengel — the last Seabee who served at Davisville.
Moreell received the authority on Jan. 5, 1942, and the original battalions were created at the new navy base in Davisville. Two weeks later, 296 men of the First Construction Detachment were deployed from Davisville and arrived at Bora Bora a month later.
In early March 1942, the construction battalions were given the official “Seabees” name,
The museum also provides displays of several vintage “Quonset Huts” developed at this base to support the military in World War II. With the base’s closure in 1994, the Chapel fell by the wayside.
In 1999 a group of Seabees eager to save their heritage and preserve its history embarked on creating the museum and park. The grounds officially opened in 2014 and the chapel was included in the designated park.
“The Seabees, men and their families had a faith and fear element in their lives,” explained Kaloupek about the desire to showcase it with other historical memorabilia for the Seabee era in navy history.
“They did six months or more duty in war theaters and returned to Quonset and Davisville for rest, training and to be with family. There were marriages, baptisms, non-denominational services, chaplain counseling and prayer and reflection” in the chapel, he said.
Throughout the years, many young Seabees were married and had their children baptized in the chapel and made their peace before deploying to Vietnam.
After years of neglect and water damage to the interior walls, a new roof was installed on the chapel in 2017 by the Quonset Development Corp and it needed new lighting, flooring and repainting.
The work, however, is not finished. Kaloupek has faith that continuing needs will be met with donations.
“I have visited five closed churches in Rhode Island in the past nine months. We are in search of 20 10-foot pews for the restored Chapel in the Pines. We are optimistic that we will find them,” he said, and prayers will be answered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.